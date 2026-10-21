McLaren puts five legendary F1 cars up for sale — including one driven by Brad Pitt

A 32-Year Collection

The sale spans 32 years of McLaren’s Formula 1 history, from 1991 to 2023. It includes two Honda V12-powered McLaren MP4/6A cars from the team’s 1991 championship-winning season, both raced by Gerhard Berger and tested by three-time world champion Senna.

MUST READ: Formula 1 2026 new rules: Smaller cars, boost button, overtake mode- racing rules explained

Also available is the 2012 McLaren MP4/27A, chassis 01, which Jenson Button raced to three victories that year. Seven-time champion Hamilton, who was leaving McLaren at the end of that season, also tested the car.

The newer entries are Norris’s 2021 MCL35M and 2023 MCL37A. The latter is described as the most modern Formula 1 car ever offered for private ownership.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt’s McLaren

The 2023 MCL37A carries an unusual Hollywood connection. Pitt drove it during a private test at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin in June 2025 as he prepared for his lead role in F1: The Movie, reportedly reaching speeds of up to 197 mph.

The car is notable because it was recently raced by Lando Norris in a Grand Prix and is also linked to one of the biggest stars in cinema history.

What Buyers Get

Two 1991 McLaren MP4/6A cars, raced by Gerhard Berger and tested by Ayrton Senna.

A 2012 MP4/27A raced by Jenson Button and tested by Lewis Hamilton.

A 2021 MCL35M raced by Lando Norris.

A 2023 MCL37A raced by Norris and driven by Brad Pitt in a private test.

For collectors, the appeal goes beyond performance: these are original McLaren grand prix cars with direct links to championship-winning eras, modern F1 stars and a global film franchise.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: Olympic City to F1-ready motorsports hub: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces major sports infrastructure push in Chennai

McLaren’s Message

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown announced the sale, positioning the cars as rare opportunities for private collectors rather than a rushed disposal of team assets. The five cars will be offered separately, with no deadline for buyers.

“These five cars will be offered individually and there is no time pressure whatsoever,” McLaren said. The Woking-based team will prepare each car for its next owner before delivery. McLaren is the reigning Formula 1 constructors’ champion, adding further prestige to the sale.