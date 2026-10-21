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Marco Rubio in Jamnagar. Why India’s giant Reliance refinery matters to US oil plans

Marco Rubio in Jamnagar. Why India’s giant Reliance refinery matters to US oil plans

The Jamnagar refinery has crude processing capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day, according to Reliance Industries.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 2:27 PM IST
Marco Rubio in Jamnagar. Why India’s giant Reliance refinery matters to US oil plansRubio’s visit also underlines the influence of Reliance and Mukesh Ambani in the energy relationship between India and the US.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday to visit Reliance Industries’ massive refining complex operated by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Rubio’s visit comes as the United States seeks new markets for Venezuelan crude and pushes India to diversify its energy imports away from Russia. It also highlights the growing importance of energy investment in relations between Washington and New Delhi.

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Why Rubio is in Jamnagar

Rubio said he would discuss increasing Venezuelan oil processing with Reliance. He said India could play a role in boosting global oil supplies as Venezuelan crude production increases, Associate Press reported.

“They have the capability to refine heavy crude. They’ve done so in the past, and I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it’s something they can do,” Rubio told reporters in Mumbai.

Rubio called India a “refining superpower”.

Why the Jamnagar refinery matters

The Jamnagar refinery has crude processing capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day, according to Reliance Industries.

The facilities convert crude oil into fuels such as gasoline and diesel, along with petrochemical byproducts used to manufacture plastics, synthetic fibres and other industrial materials.

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Rubio said the visit would also provide an opportunity to discuss how large-scale refining capacity can help countries deal with energy-security concerns linked to the wars involving Iran and Yemen and threats to shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

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“Energy is related to national security. You know, countries fight wars over energy, as an example. Economies collapse over lack of energy,” Rubio said.

Why Reliance is part of the discussion

Rubio’s visit also underlines the influence of Reliance and Mukesh Ambani in the energy relationship between India and the US.

Reliance Industries is one of India’s largest private-sector conglomerates, with businesses spanning petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecommunications, retail and new energy.

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US President Donald Trump announced in March a proposed $300 billion refinery project in Brownsville, Texas, backed by Reliance Industries.

Must Read: Marco Rubio arrives in Jamnagar to visit Reliance refinery as India-US trade deal moves closer to final agreement

From refinery hub to global spotlight

Jamnagar has also gained international attention because of the Ambani family’s celebrations.

In March 2024, Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held their pre-wedding celebrations there, drawing global business leaders, celebrities and prominent political figures.

The Ambani family has since held other extravagant family and festive celebrations in Jamnagar, further putting the city and its Reliance refinery in the global spotlight.

With Rubio now in Jamnagar, the refinery is once again at the centre of discussions around oil, energy security and India-US ties.

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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 2:27 PM IST
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