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Jio Platforms IPO: Shareholder, employee portions fully subscribed; QIB quota sees 6.7x bids

Jio Platforms IPO: Shareholder, employee portions fully subscribed; QIB quota sees 6.7x bids

RELIANCE1,203.70(0.14%)

Jio Platforms is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 apiece, applied for a minimum of 12 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 30,213 crore between October 21-23.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 2:39 PM IST
Jio Platforms IPO: Shareholder, employee portions fully subscribed; QIB quota sees 6.7x bidsMumbai-based Jio Platforms is a technology company focused on digital connectivity, digital services and technology-led solutions.

Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2.21 times by 2.27 pm on the first day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The issue opened on October 20 and will close on October 23.

Investors bid for 43,69,90,536 equity shares against 19,75,25,934 shares offered. The QIB portion was subscribed 6.72 times, while the portions for eligible Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shareholders and employees were booked 1.12 times and 1.08 times, respectively. The non-institutional investor quota was subscribed 84 per cent, while the retail portion was booked 56 per cent.

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Jio Platforms has set a price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum of 12 shares and in multiples of 12 thereafter. The company plans to raise Rs 30,213 crore through a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, making it India's largest primary offering.

The company has reserved shares worth Rs 2,500 crore for eligible RIL shareholders and Rs 500 crore for eligible employees. Employees will receive a discount of Rs 54 per share. Of the net offer, 50 per cent has been reserved for QIBs, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors.

Incorporated in 2019, Mumbai-based Jio Platforms is a technology company focused on digital connectivity, digital services and technology-led solutions. It has developed proprietary digital technologies and pan-India connectivity infrastructure to provide digital services to consumers and businesses.

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The IPO's grey market premium rose to Rs 270-280 per share from about Rs 250 before bidding began. The latest premium indicated a potential listing gain of 25 per cent, despite mixed market sentiment.

Most brokerages have a positive view of the issue, citing Jio Platforms' market leadership, potential ARPU growth and tariff increases, expansion in 5G and broadband, attractive valuations, strong cash flows and scope to reduce debt after the IPO. Key concerns include dependence on ARPU growth and tariff increases, regulatory uncertainty, high capital expenditure requirements and competitive pressure.

Jio Platforms reported a net profit of Rs 7,764.10 crore on revenue of Rs 40,197.90 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. For FY26, it posted a net profit of Rs 30,052.70 crore and revenue of Rs 1,49,759.10 crore. At the upper end of the price band, the company's market capitalisation is estimated at about Rs 10.30 lakh crore.

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The Rs 30,213-crore IPO was subscribed more than twice by the afternoon of its opening day, with strong demand from institutional buyers, eligible RIL shareholders and employees, while the retail and non-institutional portions remained below full subscription.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 2:39 PM IST
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