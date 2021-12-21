Stocks in news: MapmyIndia, Wipro, Vedanta, RailTel and more

Benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 179 points to 16,801. On Monday, Indian equity market tumbled as rising Omicron cases posed a threat to the global economic recovery.

Sensex slumped 1189 points to end at 55,822 and Nifty fell 371 points to 16,613. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC Bank and NTPC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.21 per cent.

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) : The company will make its market debut on today. The issue price of the IPO was Rs 1,033 per share.

Wipro: The IT major will buy entire stake in Texas-headquartered Edgile, for $230 million, to strengthen its leadership in strategic cybersecurity services.

Adani Enterprises: The company has received order from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority for three Greenfield Ganga Expressway Projects in Uttar Pradesh on a toll basis.

Tech Mahindra: The IT firm said it has been working with Telefonica Germany to digitally transform its microwave network with open software defined networking (SDN). Telefonica is working to standardise its management interface by collaborating with multiple vendors and partners.

Shree Cement: A delegation of officials from Shree Cement has discussed a plan with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to set up a Greenfield Cement plant in Guntur district at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Telecom stocks: India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added 17.6 lakh mobile subscribers in October 2021. Rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost a cumulative 14.5 lakh users during the month, according to the latest TRAI data.

Escorts: Shareholders of farm machinery and construction equipment major Escorts have cleared the preferential allotment of nearly 94 lakh shares to Japan's Kubota Corporation. The Japanese firm is seeking a majority control of the Indian partner and plans to become a joint promoter.

Tata Power: The Tata Group firm has received an order from state-owned SECI for a 100MW solar project with battery energy storage system (BESS) at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. The project will showcase how, by using a large battery storage system like BESS, solar power can be used to provide clean energy during evening peak hours.

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal-led miner has bought Nicomet, a leading nickel and cobalt producer based in Goa. The acquisition is in line with Vedanta's ESG mission and is a big step towards supporting India's carbon neutrality goals.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway firm has received a work order from Defence R & D Organisation for expansion and enhancement of CIAG network capacity at a total cost of Rs 68.31 crore. The entire work is to be completed in seven months.

Rolex Rings: The recently listed auto parts maker has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat for development of Textile & Apparel Park, IT Park and Toy Park at Gondal district.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Competition Commission of India has cleared acquisition of up to 16.94 percent equity share capital of IRB Infrastructure Developers by Bricklayers Investment.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has received confirmation of the order for executing the solar power project of 2.50 MWdc capacity under the Captive Power Producer segment.

TeamLease Services: The company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary Evolve Technologies and Services has been merged into its wholly owned subsidiary, TeamLease Digital.

Hatsun Agro Product: The company's ice cream manufacturing plant with a capacity of 1,00,000 kg per day at Govindapur, Telangana has started production.