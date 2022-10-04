Stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Tata Steel, Vedanta, NCC and more

The Indian market resumed its losing run on Monday amid weak global cues. Sensex and Nifty closed over 1 per cent lower on continued foreign fund outflows. Sensex tumbled 638.11 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 56,788.81. Nifty fell 207 points or 1.21 per cent to close at 16,887.35. Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.16 per cent. Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Wipro were the only gainers, rising up to 1.99 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki reported an over two-fold rise in its vehicle production at 1,77,468 units in September 2022. The company produced a total of 81,278 units in the same month last year. "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," Maruti Suzuki India.

HDFC: The mortgage lender said loans assigned in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 9,145 crore, against Rs 7,132 crore in the same period last year. All the loans assigned during the quarter were to HDFC Bank. Gross income from dividend for Q2 came in at Rs 1,360 crore and the profit on sale of investments was nil for the quarter.

Tata Steel: Odisha-based Neelachal Ispat Nigam has resumed operations nearly 90 days after it was bought by a Tata Steel subsidiary for Rs 12,000 crore in a bidding process. The plant with a 1.1 million tonne steel-making capacity was closed for almost two years on account of various reasons.

Britannia Industries: The FMCG major said it has bought a controlling stake in Kenya's Kenafric Biscuits by subscribing to 51 per cent of the equity share capital of the company while also fully taking over Catalyst Britannia Brands. The cost of acquisition was about Rs 9.2 crore.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma firm said Life Insurance Corporation of India has raised its stake to 7.7 per cent in the pharmaceutical firm through the purchase of 33.86 lakh shares from the open market over a period of time. LIC earlier held around a 5.65% stake in the company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) said in a regulatory filing. Between June 15, 2022, and September 30, 2022, LIC bought 33,86,486 shares of DRL, aggregating a 2.034% stake from the open market, it added.

Vedanta: The mineral and metal miner said its aluminium output rose 2 per cent to 5,84,000 tonne in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company's aluminium production in the corresponding quarter of FY22 stood at 5,70,000 tonne.

Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group's firm Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four has incorporated three new subsidiary companies for renewable energy business. The company said Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four is its own subsidiary and the newly incorporated entities are its step-down subsidiaries.

Avenue Supermarts: The operator of supermarkets chain D-Mart announced standalone revenue at Rs 10,384.66 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, rising significantly by 36 per cent from Rs 7,649.64 crore in same period last year. The total number of stores as of September 2022 stood at 302.

Kirloskar Electric Company: The company has agreed to sell 1.27 lakh square meters land in Karnataka for Rs 95.1 crore. South Indian Bank: The lender announced its provisional numbers for September FY23 quarter, saying gross advances rose 17 percent YoY to Rs 67,981 crore and deposits climbed 2 percent YoY to Rs 88,503 crore.

Marico: The FMCG firm's India business reported low single-digit volume growth with the 3-year CAGR in high single digits and international business maintained its strong run, delivering double-digit constant currency growth. With this, consolidated revenue in September FY23 quarter grew in low single digits on a year-on-year basis.

Vishnu Chemicals: The company said its board of directors on October 31 will consider the sub-division of shares. The board will also consider earnings of the company for the second quarter and half year ended September 2022.

NCC: The company has received a new order for Rs 393 crore in September, which related to its building division. The company received this order from state government agencies.

KEC International: The infrastructure firm has won new orders of Rs 1,407 crore across segments. The transmission and distribution segment received orders from Middle East, while the railways business has received an order for signaling and telecommunication works. Its year-to-date order intake now stands at Rs 8,400 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra: The lender said its gross advances grew 28.65 per cent to Rs 1,48,246 crore in Q2 against Rs 1,15,236 crore advances at the end of the September quarter of the previous year.

Dilip Buildcon: The road construction company through its joint venture RBL-DBL has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for its Surat Metro Rail Project in Gujarat. The order is worth Rs 1,061 crore.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility: The electric two-wheeler maker logged a 70.44 per cent rise in sales at 4,261 units in September 2022 against 2,500 units in the same month last year. The firm sells electric two-wheelers under the 'Joy e-bike' brand.