Stocks to watch out for today: RailTel, Tata Steel, Federal Bank, Innova Captab and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Thursday. Sensex rose 372 points to end the session at 72,410 and Nifty gained 124 points to settle at 21,778.

Here's a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Innova Captab

The shares of pharmaceutical firm are set to debut on the bourses on December 29. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 448 per share.

Tata Steel

The Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has imposed a Rs 6.75 lakh fine for environmental damage with respect to the company's Sahibabad plant. The company has paid the environmental damage compensation on a non-prejudice basis.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Subsidiary Finesse International Design (FIDPL) has allotted 1,93,964 equity shares for Rs 20 crore to Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. After the transaction, stake of the company in FIDPL has risen to 63.50 percent from 58.69 percent of equity share capital of FIDPL.

Federal Bank , RBL Bank

Shares of Federal Bank and RBL Bank are in focus after the Reserve Bank of India gave nod to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd for acquiring aggregate holding of up to 9.95 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the two lenders.

IDFC First Bank

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company have received approval from the Reserve Bank of India, to acquire up to 9.95 percent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of IDFC FIRST Bank.

Azad Engineering

Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has bought 3.98 lakh equity shares, or 0.67 percent of paid-up equity, in the high-precision forged and machined components maker at an average price of Rs 719.9 per share, which amounted to Rs 28.65 crore.

PNB

Shares of Punjab National Bank are in focus after the state-run bank said its board of directors approved the proposal for raising of equity capital for an amount, aggregating upto Rs 7,500 crore in one or more tranches during FY 2024-25 through qualified institutions placement (QIP) or follow on public offer (FPO) or any other permitted mode or a combination thereof, in accordance with the provisions.

Asian Paints

The paint major's Sriperumbudur plant has received an environmental clearance from State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Tamil Nadu. The Sriperumbudur plant is operating with the required licenses and approvals. The licence document granting the environmental clearance is awaited.

RailTel

The company has received a work order worth Rs 120.45 crore from South Central Railway for comprehensive signalling and telecommunication works for provision of automatic block signalling system in Yermaras-Nalwar section of Guntakal division in South Central Railway.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Investment firm Plutus Wealth Management LLP has purchased 61,10,797 equity shares or 0.63 percent stake in the media and entertainment company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 270.07 per share. The transaction is valued at Rs 165.03 crore.

Aarti Drugs

The company has received an administrative warning letter from SEBI regarding the non-disclosure in the event of the closure of the company's Sarigam plant in April 2022.

Swan Energy

The company's board has cleared a proposal for raising funds up to Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities.

Info Edge (India)

The company will invest Rs 25 crore in its subsidiary, Zwayam Digital, which provides SaaS-based sourcing and screening recruitment solutions. This investment is being made to meet the working capital requirements of Zwayam.