Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, DLF and more

Benchmark indices ended higher for the sixth straight session in volatile trade on Friday. Sensex closed 104.25 points higher at 59,307.15. During the day, the index jumped 388.03 points to 59,590.93. Nifty closed marginally higher by 12.35 points at 17,576.30. Banking stocks led the gains with the BSE bankex zooming 948 pts to 46,849.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries reported a 0.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 13,656 crore in the September quarter compared with Rs 13,680 crore in the same quarter last year. The oil-to-telecom major said its revenues for the quarter rose 33.74 per cent to Rs 2,32,863 crore from Rs 1,74,104 crore in the same quarter last year.

ICICI Bank: The second largest private sector lender logged a 31.43 per cent jump in its September quarter consolidated profit at Rs 8,007 crore, led by a steady growth in core business and also a fall in money set aside for bad loans.

ICICI Bank, Nestle among top gainers

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender logged a healthy set of numbers, with net profit rising 27 per cent to Rs 2,581 crore in Q2, boosted by record margins and loan sales. The country's fourth-largest private sector lender logged a 21 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 3,608 crore in Q2.

DLF: The realty major sales bookings climbed 62 per cent year-on-year during the April-September period to Rs 4,092 crore on better demand for its housing properties. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 2,526 crore in the first half of the previous financial year.

YES Bank: The private lender logged a 32 per cent fall in September quarter net profit at Rs 153 crore led by higher provisions. The bank had reported a post-tax profit of Rs 225 crore in the year-ago period.

Indraprastha Gas: The city gas distributor, which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining areas, logged a 4 per cent rise in its September quarter net profit as rise in input natural gas prices hit margins. The net profit stood at Rs 416.15 crore in July-September compared with Rs 400.54 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

RBL Bank: The mid-sized lender said a big fall in provisions boosted its bottom-line by almost seven times to Rs 202 crore in the quarter to September from Rs 31 crore in the year-ago period.

Puravankara: The realty firm's sales bookings have climbed 43 per cent to a record Rs 1,306 crore during first half of this fiscal on better housing demand. Sales bookings stood at Rs 910 crore in the year-ago period.

SJVN: The state-run power player will commission a 75 MW solar project at Kalpi in Uttar Pradesh by month-end. The project shall generate 168.34 million units (MUs) in the first year and the project's cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 3,919 MUs.

Hindustan Unilever: Profit grew 19.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,616 crore in quarter ended September FY23, with domestic volume growth at 4%. Revenue rose 15.9% YoY to Rs 14,751 crore during the quarter. EBITDA climbed 7.8% to Rs 3,377 crore. HUL declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share for FY23.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received USFDA's nod to market Ketorolac tromethamine tablets. The drug is used for relieving moderately severe pain, usually after surgery. The drug will be manufactured at company's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ.

Dodla Dairy: The company has logged a 34% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 39.4 crore for the quarter ended FY23, led by a fall in finance cost, higher other income with fall in tax rates. Revenue climbed 22.8% YoY to Rs 695.3 crore, but EBITDA fell 3.9% to Rs 58.9 crore and margin declined by 230 bps YoY to 8.5% for the quarter.

JSW Steel: The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 915 crore in Q2 against profit of Rs 7,179 crore in Q2FY22, LED by weakness in operating performance and lower other income, but supported by exceptional gain. Revenue climbed 28.5% to Rs 41,778 crore YoY, while EBITDA fell 83% to Rs 1,752 crore compared to year-ago period.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company logged a 1.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 312 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, with 50 bps YoY contraction in EBITDA margin. Consolidated revenue at Rs 2,291 crore grew by 7.2% and EBITDA at Rs 679 crore increased by 2.9% compared to year-ago period.

Tejas Networks: The company reported a 70.7% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit at Rs 1.07 crore in Q2 impacted by weak margin performance and higher tax cost, but supported by other income and topline. Revenue increased 27.3% to Rs 219.9 crore and EBITDA at Rs 21.5 crore rose by 17.4% compared to year-ago period, but margin fell 80 bps to 9.8% YoY.

VIP Industries: The company logged a 135% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 43.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, on a low base in a year-ago period. The earnings in Q2FY22 were impacted by the second Covid wave. Revenue rose 56% to Rs 514.7 crore and EBITDA increased 71.2% to Rs 71.6 crore, with margin rising 120 bps to 13.9% compared to year-ago period.

CL Educate: The company will consider the bonus share issue on November 2.

Sasken Technologies: The company logged a 136% sequential rise in consolidated profit at Rs 35.9 crore in Q2, driven by other income (against loss in previous quarter). Revenue climbed 18.5% to Rs 120 crore compared to previous quarter. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.