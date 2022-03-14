Stocks in news: Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Lupin, Ruchi Soya and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 77 points to 16,572. On Friday, Sensex closed at 55,550.30, higher by 85.91 points or 0.15 per cent. Nifty rose 35.55 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 16,630.45. Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, PowerGrid, ITC and Titan were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.82%. Nestle, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank were among the top losers, falling up to 1.76%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.



Ruchi Soya: The board of edible oil major has approved the red-herring prospectus (RHP) for its follow-on public offer (FPO) of around Rs 4,300 crore, the company said. The FPO will hit the capital market on March 24.

Hindalco Industries: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund sold 11.81 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on March 9. With this, the firm's stake in the aluminium firm stands at 3.01 percent, down from 3.07 percent earlier.



HDFC Bank: RBI has removed restrictions on business generating activities planned under bank's Digital 2.O Programme, the lender said last week.

Indian Bank: The lender has declared the Topsgrup Services NPA account as fraud. The amount involved is Rs 34 crore and provision held Rs 14 crore.

Lupin : The pharma major has received nod from the US FDA for the abbreviated new drug application Vigabatrin for oral solution USP. This drug is a generic equivalent of Sabril owned by Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Mahindra and Mahindra: Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is eyeing a major stake in the M&M subsidiary, Mahindra Susten, as per a report.

Gail (India): The board has cleared the payment of the second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year FY21-22. The record date for eligibility of shareholders for payment of dividend has been fixed as March 22.

CESC: The firm said transactions for sale and transfer of 100 percent stake in Surya Vidyut to Torrent Power have been completed. Surya Vidyut was a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Pratik Rashmikant Pota has resigned as the CEO and whole-time director of the company.

ICICI Bank: The lender has raised Rs 8,000 crore by issuing debt securities on a private placement basis. The board of directors of the bank on April 24, 2021, had approved fund raising through issuance of debt securities.

Tech Mahindra: The homegrown IT firm will buy a 100 per cent stake in Mumbai-based enterprise application company Thirdware for $42 million (about Rs 322 crore) in an all-cash deal.

One97 Communications: The RBI asked Paytm Payments Bank to stop opening new accounts amid "material supervisory concerns" observed in the bank. The bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT system.

Sobha: The realty firm said its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Jagdish Chandra Sharma has resigned with effect from April 1, citing personal reasons.

DB Realty: The real estate player said its partnership firm DBS Realty has received a letter of acceptance from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to develop 4,000 tenements.