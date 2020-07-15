Stocks in news: RIL, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Infosys, Bandhan Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Infosys, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, and L&T Infotech.

Reliance Industries (RIL): Company will hold its annual general meeting today

YES Bank: Lender's Rs 15,000 crore further public offering will open for three days from July 15.

Wipro: IT company's net profit for the quarter ended June rose by a mere 0.11% from a year ago. Its services revenue at Rs 14,595.6 crore versus Rs 15,296 crore, EBIT margin at 19.1 percent versus 17.6 percent QoQ.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator announced the launch of a video conferencing solution with Verizon

Century Textiles: Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.36 crore for June quarter 2020-21as against a net profit of Rs 69.35 crore in April-June 2019-20.

Lupin: Company has shut one of its manufacturing plants in Gujarat after at least 17 employees at the site tested positive for COVID-19

Delta Corp: Company reported a loss at Rs 28.24 crore in Q1 FY21 as against profit of Rs 42.48 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue came in at Rs 48.34 crore versus Rs 186.51 crore YoY.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Company said Moody's Investors Service has rated Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and revised Outlook to negative from "rating under review". India Ratings has also revised outlook on term loan to Negative from Rating Watch Negative and retained AAA rating.

