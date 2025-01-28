Suzlon Energy, BHEL, Bajaj Auto, SBI Cards, Route Mobile: How stocks are faring ahead of Q3 results today

Shares of Suzlon Energy, BHEL, Bajaj Auto, SBI Cards and Route Mobile are trading on a mixed note ahead of their Q3 earnings set to be announced today. Renewable energy firm Suzlon Energy's stock was trading lower in early deals today. Suzlon Energy shares slipped 0.78% to Rs 49.80 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 50.19. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 68,306 crore. Total 5.30 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.90 crore on BSE.

In a year, Suzlon Energy stock has risen 16.25%. Suzlon Energy shares have rallied 444% in two years and 373% in three years.

Nuvama Institutional Equities sees Suzlon's revenue for the December 2024 quarter at Rs 2,762.9 crore, up 77 per cent YoY and 31 per cent QoQ. EBITDA is likely at Rs 413.1 crore rising 67 per cent YoY and 40 per cent QoQ. Core PAT may rise 55% to Rs 315.4 crore and 58 per cent sequentially.

Shares of BHEL were also trading lower in early morning session today.

BHEL shares slipped 0.15% to Rs 194.05 against the previous close of Rs 194.35 on BSE. Market cap of the PSU fell to Rs 66,994 crore. Total 0.46 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 89.51 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading on a flat note at Rs 8403 against the previous close of Rs 8,380 on BSE. Market cap of Bajaj Auto stood at Rs 2.34 lakh crore. Total 1088 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 91.48 lakh crore.

SBI Cards shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 756.90 on BSE ahead of their Q3 earnings today. Market cap of SBI Cards stood at Rs 72,007 crore. Total 3934 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 29.64 lakh.

Route Mobile shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 1193.65 on BSE ahead of their Q3 earnings today. Market cap of Route Mobile slipped to Rs 7,519 crore. Total 4349 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 52.50 lakh.