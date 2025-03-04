Suzlon Energy shares gain after three sessions, here's why 

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd snapped their three-day losing streak on Tuesday after the firm said it has won a third order of 204.75 MW from Jindal Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, further accelerating the low CO2 steel revolution in India. The multibagger stock gained 2.5% to Rs 50.98 on BSE. However, Suzlon Energy stock is down 31.71% in six months and fallen 25.19% in three months. Market cap of the multibagger stock climbed to Rs 69,210 crore in the current session. Suzlon Energy shares have climbed 19% in a year and gained 495.30% in two years.

The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 11.40 crore as 22.81 lakh shares changed hands on BSE in Tuesday's session.

At the current level, Suzlon Energy shares are down 41% from the 52-week high of Rs 86.04 reached on September 12, 2024. The renewable energy stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 35.49 on March 14, 2024.

Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility in a year.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading lower than its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"This partnership is also now Suzlon’s largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW. Earlier, Suzlon secured two orders to power Jindal Steel’s plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy. Currently, C&I customers account for 59% of Suzlon’s total order book, which has now reached a record 5.9 GW — the highest in the company’s history. In this new order, Suzlon will supply 65 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity. The energy generated will be utilized for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing their operational sustainability and contributing to India's green energy transition," said Suzlon Energy.

Suzlon Energy reported a 91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). Profit rose to Rs 388 crore in the last quarter against Rs 203 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 91 per cent to Rs 2,969 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 1,553 crore in the corresponding period last year.