Tata Communications shares rise over 4% today, here's why 

Shares of Tata Communications Ltd climbed over 4% on Tuesday after the Tata Group firm said it has strengthened partnership with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to deliver smarter, data-driven connected cars. Tata Communications shares climbed 4.5% to Rs 1704.90 against the previous close of Rs 1631.25 on BSE. Total 3204 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 53.70 crore on BSE. Market cap of the Tata Group firm climbed to Rs 47,804 crore.

Tata Communications shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

JLR and Tata Communications are set to enhance JLR’s connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the driving experience for customers worldwide through the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform. The collaboration will empower JLR’s next-generation software-defined vehicles with continuous connectivity and access to intelligent services even in the remotest locations across 120 countries. The latest collaboration is an extension of their existing partnership to future-proof the carmaker’s digital transformation," said the Tata Group firm.

"Leveraging Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, JLR’s upcoming medium-sized SUVs built on the new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) will seamlessly transition between mobile networks and operators, enabling non-stop access to personalised connected services, such as media streaming. The platform will also enable greater and more secure data exchange between JLR and its customers’ vehicles, delivering more efficient software over-the-air (SOTA) updates and supporting the rollout of evolving advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)," added Tata Communications.

Tata Communications is engaged in the business of providing international telecommunications services. The company’s segments include Voice Solutions (VS), Data and Managed Services (DMS) and Real Estate (RE). The VS segment includes international and national long distance voice services. The DMS segment includes corporate data transmission services, virtual private network signaling and roaming services, television, and other network and managed services. The RE segment includes lease rentals for premises given on lease and does not include premises held for capital appreciation.