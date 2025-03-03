Tata Motors, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp: How auto stocks fared on February sales data 

Shares of auto firms are in focus on Monday after they announced sales figures for February 2025. The trend in the auto stocks was mostly mixed in early deals today. Shares of Tata Motors declined about 0.83 per cent to Rs 615.40 during the session as the company's domestic sales in February dropped 9% year-on-year to 46,435 units against 51,267 units in the year-ago period. EV sales fell 23% year-on-year to 5,343 units.

Mahindra & Mahindra, whose shares rose over 3 per cent to Rs 2,695 early in the session, reported a 15% year-on-year increase in total sales for February, reaching 83,702 units compared to 72,923 units in the same month last year.

Shares of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) were trading on a flat note at Rs 1716.05 on BSE in early deals. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded a 3% fall in total dispatches with 58,727 units last month, down from 60,501 units in the same period last year.

Domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki rose 1% year-on-year to 1,99,400 units in February against 1,97,471 units in the year-ago period. Exports stood at 25,021 units against 28,927 units in the same month last year. The carmaker's stock rose marginally to Rs 11,963.70 on BSE.

Shares of tractor maker Escorts Kubota were flat at Rs 2,878.55 in early deals on BSE. Escorts Kubota reported a 11.4% rise in agri-machinery division sales to 8,590 units last month against 7269 units in February 2024.

In the two-wheeler space, Eicher Motors' shares rose 2.19 per cent to Rs 4878. The firm's unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) logged a 9% year on year growth in commercial vehicles (CV) sales to 8,092 units in February 2025.

Domestic sales climbed 6.2% to 7,357 units and total exports rose 74.7% to 552 units in February 2025 over February 2024. On the other hand, shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading flat at Rs 3665.90 on BSE.

Hero MotoCorp reported a 20% fall in sales to 3,88,068 units in February, against 4,68,410 units it sold in February 2024. Bajaj Auto stock declined about 0.72 per cent to Rs 7849. Bajaj Auto reported sales of 3,52,071 units in February compared to 3,46,662 units in February 2024, a growth of 2%.

TVS Motor Company logged a 10% year-on-year rise in sales to 4,03,976 units compared to 368,424 units in the year-ago period. Domestic sales climbed 3% year-on-year to 2,76,072 units and its exports surged 28% to 1,15,817 units. TVS Motor Company stock rose 1.51% to Rs 2259.05 today against the previous close of Rs 2225.45 on BSE.