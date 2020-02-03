Tata Motors share price slips over 2% on weak January sales

Tata Motors share price fell in early trade today after the firm reported a 17.74 per cent decline in total sales at 47,862 units in January. Share price of Tata Motors lost over 2% to Rs 162.35 compared to the previous close of Rs 165.75 on BSE. The auto stock opened lower at Rs 164 today but traded in the green for about 40 minutes after 10 am.

It hit an intra day high of Rs 168.15 rising 1.44% from its previous close. The stock gained after three days of consecutive fall. However, it lost steam and was trading 1.66% lower at Rs 163 at 11:35 am on BSE. The large cap stock has lost 8.89% during last one year. It has fallen 10.53% since the beginning of this year. Tata Motors logged a 17.74 per cent decline in total sales at 47,862 units for January against sale of 58,185 units recorded in January 2019.

Total domestic sales were down 18 per cent at 45,242 units as compared to 54,915 units in January last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 13,894 units as against 17,826 units in the same month of the previous year, down 22 per cent.

By Aseem Thapliyal