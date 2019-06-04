Titan Company stock from ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio hits all-time high in early trade

Titan Company stock, a part of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, hit a fresh 52-week high in early trade today.Titan Company stock rose to a fresh all-time high of 1,278.35 level, rising 1.08% compared to its previous close of 1,264.60 on BSE.

At 11:26 am, the stock was trading 0.87% or 10 points lower at 1254 level on BSE.

Share Market Live: Sensex trading 100 points lower, Nifty manages to hold 12,050; HCL Tech, TCS, Hero MotoCorp top losers

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 5.07 cr shares or 5.72% stake in the firm for the quarter ended March 2019. The ace investor pared his stake from 5.78% at the end of December quarter to 5.72% in the last quarter.

His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 1.32% stake or 1.16 crore shares in the firm.

Titan Company stock has gained 42.17% during the last one year and gained 35.47% since the beginning of this year. The stock has gained 2073% during the last 10 years.

Lovelesh Sharma, Research Head at Epic Research said, "The stock is in a bullish trend and is one of the top picks for any institutions, mutual funds or so to invest in. It offers a plethora of businesses under a single brand. It's a diversified brand that is having a foothold into Diamond & Jewellery, Watches, Perfumes, eyewear, etc.

This makes it a top pick for investors with such a diversified business model in consumer space. Secondly, it has been having a high operating margin with double-digit growth recorded in the last few years. There is a good management quality and growth has been consistent in the last few years. So there is no better choice than to "Buy and hold" the stock.

Technically, this has been resulting in prices as they have been trading above their short term moving averages and long term moving averages. Any correction in stock gives an opportunity and hence we see a secular bullish rally. Recently, prices have given a bullish breakout after a healthy consolidation and we expect prices to move up to 1325 - 1330 in the short term while any investor looking to buy for the long term can start anytime."

Titan Company share price was trading above its 50-day and 200 day moving average of 1,162 and 1,040 levels, respectively. 27 of 31 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', three "hold" and one "underperform" , according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

Rs 4 to Rs 659 in 10 years! This stock made patient investors crorepati

Watches and accessories maker Titan Company reported a 14.4% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31.

The firm posted consolidated net profit of Rs 348.3 crore compared to Rs 304 crore in the same quarter last year. Total revenue rose 19.87% at Rs 4,945 crore compared to Rs 4,125 crore on a year ago basis.

The maker of Titan watches and Tanishq jewellery made provisions to the tune of Rs 46 crore for investments made as part of treasury operations in inter-corporate deposits in the IL&FS Group.

Total income increased to Rs 4,945.06 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 4,125.69 crore in the same period of 2017-18, Titan Company said.

For 2018-19 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,388.65 crore as against Rs 1,101.91 crore in 2017-18.

Total income during the last fiscal rose to Rs 19,961.46 crore from Rs 16,244.81 crore in 2017-18.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal