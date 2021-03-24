Top losers today: M&M, SBI, Axis, ICICI, IndusInd Bank fall up to 4%

Indian stock market ended sharply lower on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues and sharp sell-off in realty and metal stocks. The BSE Sensex closed at 49,180, down by 871 points or by 1.74 per cent, and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,549, down by 265 points or by 1.79 per cent. Among the individual stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Reliance and Bajaj Auto were among top losers, falling between 2-4 per cent.

Here's a look at top five gainers on BSE and NSE today:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

M&M shares were top loser on BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today. The stock of auto major ended 3.97 per cent lower at Rs 811.15. During the day's trade, the stock declined as much 4.22 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 809 on the BSE. The market cap of large cap stock plunged to Rs 1,00,842 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI)

Shares of SBI fell 3.38 per cent to settle at Rs 359.90 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday against previous close price of Rs 372.5. The country's largest lender saw its stock falling to 3.73 per cent in intraday to Rs 358.60.

Axis Bank

In line with BSE Bankex index, Axis Bank shares closed lower by 3.33 per cent at Rs 706.45 on the BSE on the back of strong volume. The shares of private lender hit an intraday high and low of Rs 725 and Rs 703.60, respectively. On the volume front, 5.27 lakh shares changed hands over the counter as compared to two-week average volume of 4.76 lakh shares.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank was among other banking stock which closed lower on Wednesday. ICICI Bank share price settled 3.22 per cent lower at Rs 567.45, against previous close price of Rs 586.30 on the BSE.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank shares were also among top losers on BSE Sensex pack today. The stock closed 3.22 per cent lower at Rs 567.45 on the BSE. It touched day's low of Rs 565 after making negative opening at Rs 580.65.

