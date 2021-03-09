Top gainers today: 6 shares rise up to 4%; Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended volatile session with strong gains after rating agency Crisil sounded out an optimistic GDP forecast for the coming fiscal. The sustained selling in metal stocks and profit booking in oil & gas space capped market gains. The BSE Sensex closed 584 points or by 1.16 per cent higher at 51,025, and the NSE Nifty settled at 15,098.40, up by 142.2 points or by 0.95 per cent. Among the individual stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance were among top gainers, while ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were among top losers.

Here's a look at top six gainers on BSE and NSE today:

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as top gainer on BSE and NSE today. The stock of private sector lender gained as much as 3.95 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,991, before closing at Rs 1,979.50, up 3.35 per cent. The bank's board will meet on March 12 to take a call on the payment of dividend on 8.10 per cent non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank share price ended 2.85 per cent higher at Rs 1,562.65 on BSE, in line with Bankex index which emerged as top performer. During the day's trade, HDFC Bank shares hit an intraday high and low of Rs 1,565 and Rs 1,519.40 after making a positive start at Rs 1,540.

ICICI Bank

Shares of ICICI Bank were among top gainers on BSE, rising as much as 3.3 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 628 on the back of heavy volume. The market cap of the private sector lender surged to Rs 4,32,253.82 crore.

HDFC

Mortgage lender HDFC was also one of the top performers on the domestic bourses. Shares of HDFC ended Tuesday's trade at Rs 2,577.20, up 2.68 per cent, against previous close price of Rs 2509.95. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2,584.

Tech Mahindra

Shares of Tech Mahindra gained 2.04 per cent to close at Rs 988.30 on the BSE on Tuesday. The IT services and solutions company said it has been recognised as a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for customer service BPO. In a separate development, the company has achieved System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 type 2 attestation for BPS and IT services. The SOC 2 report reinforces Tech Mahindra's commitment towards safeguarding customers security, privacy, availability and confidentiality across all services globally, it said.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance share price rose 1.72 per cent to settle at Rs 5,414.70 on the BSE against previous close price of Rs 5,323.40. During the day's trade, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 5,445.40, while market cap surged to Rs 3,26,283 crore.

Also read: Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 581 pts to end above 51k, Nifty at 15,098; bank, IT stocks lead rally

Also read: Top gainers on 8 March: 5 shares rose upto 6%; L&T, ONGC, HCL Tech, NTPC, Axis Bank

Also read: Share Market News: BPCL, Coal India, JSW Energy, Kotak Bank, SBI Cards, BEML will be in focus