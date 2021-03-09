Stock Market Updates Today: Sensex up 320 pts, Nifty above 15k; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank top gainers

After making positive start, Indian benchmark indices continued to trade higher, albeit paring some of early gains. The BSE Sensex was trading 342 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 50,784.21, and the NSE Nifty was quoting at 15,093, up by 139 points or by 0.93 per cent. Among the individual stocks, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank were among top gainers, while ONGC, Power Grid Corporation and Infosys were among top laggards. On the sectoral front, all the indices opened in green, barring oil&gas stocks, with bankex and consumer durable indices emerging as top gainers. The Bankex index rose 1.42 per cent, while consumer durable sector gained 1.14 per cent, respectively.

Globally, Asian markets were trading on mixed note after muted opening as fears of rise in yield restricted upward move. In the overnight trade, Wall Street also ended mostly lower, weighed down by heavy selling in technology companies.

On Monday, Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher, paring most of early gains, weighed down by losses in realty and FMCG stocks. The BSE Sensex ended 35.75 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 50,441.07 and the NSE Nifty closed at 14956.2, up by 18.1 points or by 0.12 per cent. Outperforming the benchmark indices, the broader market settled with decent gains. The BSE MIDCAP closed 0.36 per cent higher, while the BSE SMLCAP up by 0.66 per cent. The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was strong. Out of 3,644 shares traded on BSE, 1,869 advanced, while 1,522 shares declined and 253 were unchanged.

10:00 AM: Gold, Silver edge higher on US stimulus

Gold and silver futures trade higher on Tuesday amid optimism over stimulus package passed by the US Senate. Gold futures for April contract were up by 0.30 per cent to Rs 44,351 per 10 grams, while Silver futures for May were quoting at Rs 66,111 per kg, up 0.39 per cent.

9:50 AM: Brent crude price slips below $70

Oil prices fell again after surging above $70 a barrel for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic, as economic stimulus passed by the US Senate and an attack on Saudi Arabian oil wells countered global inflation fears.

Brent, which initially surged to $71.38 a barrel, its highest since Jan. 8, 2020, slipped by 73 cents, or 1%, on the day to $68.63 by 1500 GMT, reported AFP.

9:40 AM: Petrol, diesel price unchanged today

Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged for the tenth straight day across the four metro cities on March 9. The state-run oil marketing companies had last raised the fuel prices on February 27. Petrol and diesel in Delhi remained constant at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 a litre, respectively, while they stayed at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre in Mumbai.

9:30 AM: Market insight

"As of now, markets have shrugged off the initial scare triggered by the rising bond yields. Bulls are back in action in the mother market US. But in India continuous FII selling is preventing the markets from scaling new highs. Markets are likely to consolidate. Investors may utilize dips to buy high-quality names in private sector banking, insurance, IT, cement and autos. For mid- small-caps, there is more room to appreciate," says Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

9:15 AM: Sensex, Nifty open on strong note

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday, tracking positive trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. The BSE SENSEX opened at 50,880, up by 490 points or by 0.96 per cent and the NSE Nifty at 15,093, up by 139 points or by 0.93 per cent.

9:00AM: Stock in focus

Shares of BPCL, Coal India, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Shipping Corporation of India, JSW Energy, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Cards and Payment Services, BEML and others will be in focus in Tuesday's trading session.

8:45 AM: Firm trading at SGX Nifty signals positive opening

The SGX Nifty was trading 101 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 15,078.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty.

8:40 AM: FIIs trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stood as net seller in both equity and debt on Monday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs. -1,796.32 crore and Rs -857.06 crore.

8:30 AM: Pre opening

Sensex and Nifty seen opening higher, tracking positive trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Globally, Asian markets were trading on mixed note after muted opening as fears of rise in yield restricted upward move.