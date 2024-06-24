Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares dive 8% today; here's what analysts say

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank tanked as much as 7.51 per cent in Monday's trade to hit a low of Rs 44.73. The stock was last seen trading 5.11 per cent down at Rs 45.89. At this price, it has fallen 19.58 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Today's sharp fall in the share price came after Ujjivan SFB lowered its fiscal 2025 loan growth guidance by 500 basis points (bps) to 20 per cent. In addition, the SFB's latest guidance for FY25 (2024-25) also estimates a return on equity of 22 per cent, about 200 bps lower than the previous estimates made in May.

On technical setup, analysts largely suggested that the stock looked 'weak' on daily charts. Immediate support could be seen at the Rs 43.80-44 zone. And, resistance may be found at Rs 47 level.

"The stock has slipped further with heavy profit booking witnessed. The crucial support zone is maintained at the Rs 43.80-44 range, below which the trend shall turn very bearish. From current levels, it needs to breach above the resistance zone of Rs 51 to establish some conviction and thereafter, anticipate a further upward move," said Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

"The stock looked weak on daily charts. It can slip towards Rs 40 level in the near term. Resistance will be at Rs 47," said Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President (Retail Research) at Religare Broking.

"Support will be at Rs 44 and resistance at Rs 47. A decisive close above Rs 47 may trigger a further upside towards Rs 49. The expected trading range will be between Rs 40 and Rs 50 a month," said Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

The counter was trading lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 32.99. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 7.29 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.66. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 6.63 with a return on equity of 22.83.

The counter witnessed heavy trading volumes on BSE as around 1.15 crore shares were last seen changing hands. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 41.18 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 52.09 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 8,863.08 crore.

In a separate development, Ujjivan SFB said Sanjeev Nautiyal would be assuming the role of MD and CEO from July 1.