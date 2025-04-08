Up to 41% decline in 5 Days: here are 10 biggest losers in BSE500

Amid fears of a global economic slowdown triggered by new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, investor sentiment turned gloomy. As a result, a wave of sharp corrections swept through the Indian stock market in early April, impacting multiple sectors and heavyweight companies alike.

Data from ACE Equity reveals that both the Indian blue-chip benchmark BSE Sensex and the broader market index BSE 500 fell by 6% during the first five trading sessions of April. Meanwhile, select companies from the BSE 500 index witnessed stock price declines of up to 41%.

Punjab & Sind Bank experienced the steepest fall, with its stock price plunging by 41% from Rs 43.5 on March 28 to Rs 25.5 on April 7. Consequently, its market capitalization dropped from Rs 30,873 crore to Rs 18,108 crore.

Coforge, a prominent IT sector company, reported a 22% decline in its stock price, falling from Rs 8,098.8 to Rs 6,342.3 over the same period. The company’s market cap saw a corresponding drop from Rs 54,164 crore to Rs 42,416 crore.

UCO Bank, another public sector bank, saw its shares dip 21% to Rs 28.1, down from Rs 35.7. This led to a reduction in its market capitalisation from Rs 44,816 crore to Rs 35,224 crore.

Vedanta, the mining major operating in the non-ferrous metals sector, registered a 19% fall in its share price—from Rs 464.1 to Rs 373.9. The company’s market cap decreased from Rs 1.81 lakh crore to Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

Central Bank of India, also a PSU bank, mirrored this 19% decline, with its stock falling from Rs 42.7 to Rs 34.5. Its market cap declined from Rs 38,631 crore to Rs 31,209 crore.

Among other notable losers, Bharat Forge from the automobile sector, along with IT firm KPIT Technologies, saw their stocks drop by 18%. Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company, both from the non-ferrous metals space, also declined 18%. Persistent Systems, another IT player, registered a 17% fall. The correction indicates broad-based pressure, especially in IT, PSU Banks and metals, with even established firms being affected.