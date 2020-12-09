Vascon Engineers shares hit 5% upper circuit after firm wins Rs 37.74-crore work order

Vascon Engineers share price hit upper circuit of 5% on BSE on Wednesday after the company said it has received a work order from M/s Transcon-Sheth Creators Private Limited for the construction of a composite sale building in Mumbai.

"Vascon Engineers Limited has received work order from M/s Transcon-Sheth Creators Private Limited for construction of composite sale Building No. 3 Rehab, Malad, Mumbai amounting to Rs 37.74 crore," the company said in an exchange filing.

"The work has been awarded on 'Lump sum Basis'. The work has to be completed within 27 months from the date of receipt of this Work Order," it added.

Share of Vascon Engineers was last trading in BSE at Rs 13.64 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 14.03.

Vascon Engineers share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

With only bidders and no sellers offering, Vascon Engineers stock hit an intraday high of Rs 14.32, rising 5% on BSE against the last closing value of Rs 13.64. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 14, after opening at Rs 14.20 today.

Vascon Engineers share touched 52-week high of Rs 18.87 and 52-week low at Rs 6.02. Vascon Engineers stock has risen 4% in the last week and 70% in one month. Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 255 crore.

