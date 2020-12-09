Share Market News Live: Sensex hits 46K, Nifty at 13,510 for the first time; ITC, Infosys, RIL top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on December 9: Market indices touched new lifetime highs, with Sensex touching 46K for the very first time and Nifty at 13,500 level, in line with positive global equities. Tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys amid persistent foreign fund inflows, Sensex traded 404 points higher at 46,035 and Nifty was trading 123 points higher at 13,516. Intraday, both indices touched all time highs today, with Sensex hitting 46,048 and Nifty touching 13,516. Yesterday, Sensex and Nifty ended the session at record highs, backed by positive global cues, progress in COVID-19 vaccine, strong FIIs inflows and signs of economic recovery. Sensex ended 181 points higher at 45,608, Nifty closed 37 points higher at 13,392.

1. 31 PM: TVS Srichakra share rises over 9%

TVS Srichakra share rose over 9% today after the firm announced Rs 1,000 crore capital expenditure plan which includes ramping up of capacities at its facilities. The stock gained 13.5% in the last 2 days. The share opened with a gain of 2.97% at Rs 1,755 on BSE.

The small cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,868 , rising 9.59% on BSE. TVS Srichakra share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 9.2% in one year and risen 11% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the share has gained 27.45%. The firm logged a market cap of Rs 1,401 crore.

1. 27 PM: Market hits new high

Intraday, both indices touched all time highs today, with Sensex hitting 45,998 and Nifty touching 13,501

1. 13PM: Rupee surges 11 paise to 73.49

Indian rupee, the local currency benchmark, strengthened by 11 paise to 73.49 per US dollar on Wednesday's opening trade, supported by foreign portfolio flows and strong opening in domestic equities.

Amid weakened American currency, the domestic unit opened at 73.58 per dollar at the interbank forex market and gained by 11 paise to 73.49 over its previous close.

1.04 PM: Outlook for Real Estate sector

Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group said, "The Indian Economy is bouncing back very strongly, this combined with the various government initiatives to boost demand such as low interest rates and reduction of taxes are likely to drive investments into the Indian economy. With the economy growing, demand in retail and commercial is also likely to gain momentum. We also expect investors to once again invest into commercial and retail assets due to above factors and as other stable asset classes giving very low returns. Commercial and Retail Real Estate investments provide ROI in the short and long-term and this is unique only to this asset class."

12. 54 PM: Asian shares hit record high

Asian shares rose to a record high and U.S. stock futures gained on Wednesday as investors tracked positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.51%. At one point the index reached 646.10, an all-time peak.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe also hit a record high.

Australian shares gained 0.69%. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.01% to approach a 29 1/2-year high. Sentiment got an added boost after Japanese data pointed to a rebound in capital expenditure.

12. 44PM: Brent crude

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.33 per cent to USD 48.68 per barrel. Oil prices slipped as the State of California imposed more lockdown restrictions as Covid19 cases rose in US and Europe which overshadowed optimism over vaccine development.

12. 37 PM: Stocks to watch today on December 9

ICICI Bank, TVS Srichakra, YES Bank, Indian Bank, Wipro, IRB Infra among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

12. 22PM: Nifty, Sensex hit record highs

Indian shares posted another record high on Wednesday as the world's second worst coronavirus-affected country considers approving vaccines for the public, raising bets of an economic recovery.

The country's Union health secretary said on Tuesday the country may approve some coronavirus vaccines over the next few weeks and an estimated 300 million people would be inoculated in the first tranche.

12. 11PM: TTK Prestige outlook

Geojit Financial Services said in its note,:"TTK's EBITDA margin is largely stable as pricing is built on a cost plus. Any cost escalation passes to the consumer which shows pricing power and margin improvement will be through efficiencies. Relatively high ad-spend also provide a comfort to protect margins. TTK has a strong balance sheet with net cash of ~Rs.350cr. Covid-19 is expected to have an impact on FY21E earnings. But, gradual relaxations along with good monsoon, end of loan moratorium, increased penetration of cooking gas through PMUY would support demand. Expect revenue/PAT to grow at 6%/13% CAGR over over FY20-22E. Factoring gradual improvement in volumes, we value the stock at 40x FY22E (2Yr avg=40x) with a Target of Rs.6,870. Recommend Buy considering healthy Balance Sheet and return ratios."

12.08 PM: Market hits new high

11. 56 AM: Global markets

Geojit Financial Services said in its note,:"Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Wednesday as a coronavirus vaccine rollout commenced in the U.K., fueling some of the optimism among investors. Japan's core machinery orders rebounded sharply in October from the previous month's drop, the government said on Wednesday. Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, soared 17.1% in October, recouping the previous month's 4.4% drop. The U.K. administered the first Covid-19 vaccines to the public on Tuesday, making it one of the first countries in the world to do so. The Pfizer-BioNTech shots gained emergency approval from the U.K. drug regulator last week and will be given first to front-line health workers, nursing home workers and those over age 80.

In US, stocks rose to fresh all-time highs on Tuesday as Pfizer started to roll out its coronavirus vaccine in the U.K., lifting hope of the economy recovering in the near future. Traders are also closely watching negotiations in the U.S. for additional fiscal stimulus as coronavirus infection cases in the country continue to rise. "

11. 40 AM: Top gainers and losers

ITC followed by RIL, ONGC, TCS, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack. On the other hand, UltraTech Cement and Maruti were the laggards.

11. 30 AM: Market outlook

Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, said," Domestic markets saw a gap-up opening on Wednesday taking cues from positive global markets. Persistent FPI flow remains a dominant factor for the markets. Given strong visibility of sustained earnings growth in 2HFY21 led by continued traction in business activities for many sectors, markets are likely to remain buoyant. However, high valuations of markets will continue to pose a risk. We believe midcap and small cap stock may continue to see traction in the near term. US equities finished higher with key indices recording new highs mainly on satisfactory progress on vaccine approvals and distribution. "

11. 20 AM: YES Bank share rises 10%

YES Bank share rose 10% in early trade today after Brickwork Ratings upgraded the rating of Tier I subordinated perpetual bonds (Basel II) of the lender. The rating was changed to BWR BB+/ Stable from BWR D of YES Bank Limited. The rating upgrade considers improvement in capitalisation ratios of the bank, strong shareholder base and experienced board members, the ratings agency said.

Share of YES Bank gained 9.92% to Rs 19.05 against previous close of Rs 17.33 on BSE.

11. 10 AM: Market hits new highs

11. 02 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said," Market continues its dream run and it's one of such rarest phases when it just refuses to fall and keeps giving the gravity defying move. As we have been mentioning for a few days, although it's always a soothing factor for the market not correcting; but at the same time, there will always be a hanging sword of the market surprising with a sudden correction any time. Hence, to be on the safer side, we are advocating booking profits in the ongoing rally. As far as levels are concerned, 13450-13500 continues to be a key resistance zone; whereas on the lower side, crucial support base shifts at 13300-13250 now. A move below this support zone would result in an extended correction."

10. 53 AM: Gold outlook

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said," Yesterday Gold prices increased by 0.33% and closed at 50109 levels due to weakness in dollar. However silver prices fallen by 0.47% and closed at 65192 levels. Weakness in dollar and expectation of stimulus package for US economy support the Gold prices. Increasing cases of Corona virus also supports the gold as a safe haven asset.

Hopes over further stimulus infusion by central banks is expected to levy some support to the safe haven asset, Gold. As for today traders can go for BUY in gold at Rs 49700 levels with the stop loss of Rs 49400 levels for the target of 50300 levels. They can also go for BUY in Silver at Rs 64100 levels, with the stop loss of 63500 levels and for the target of 65500 levels."

10. 31 AM: Nifty technical outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," The markets have once again opened on an enthusiastic note but we are still in the midst of the resistance zone of 13400-13700. Regular booking of profits would be a prudent way of approaching the index. While the trend is bullish, traders must trade cautiously and upgrade stop losses so as to conserve their profits. 13100 is a good support for this week."

10. 22 AM: Global markets

Gains were capped in US and Euro region due to negative cues on fresh concerns about a surge in Covid-19 infections. State of California imposed more lockdown restrictions as Covid19 cases rose in US and Europe which overshadowed optimism over vaccine development.

Asian markets were buoyed today as positive macroeconomic data flow out of Japan and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccines rollout in the UK boosted investor sentiment.

10.19 AM: Market hits new high

Indices traded on a bullish note for the fifth straight session on Wednesday and touched new lifetime highs, in line with positive global equities. Sensex traded 375 points higher at 45,956 and Nifty was trading 93 points higher at 13,486. Intraday, both indices touched all time highs today, with Sensex hitting 45,899 and Nifty touching 13,483 for the very first time.

10.06 AM: Market outlook

Expressing morning view on the market from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"This bull appears to be on steroids. The short-term trend is positive. Investors can be with the trend with caution. Valuations are rich. A disturbing trend is the rally in low- grade stocks without any fundamentals. Investors should avoid such stocks. Every portfolio will have some low-quality stocks. This is a good opportunity to sell such stocks and park the money in liquid funds to buy quality stocks on corrections"

9.40 AM: Global markets

Asian markets are trading higher taking cues from the news of coronavirus vaccine being rolled out in U.K.

US markets closed higher shrugging Monday's losses as investors focused on optimism over expected economic recovery in 2021. Stimulus discussions still remain in focus. European markets closed slightly higher on optimism over administering vaccine which has started in the U.K. and as Brexit trade talks between U.K. and EU continued.

9. 25 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bullish note on Wednesday and touched new lifetime highs, in line with positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex traded 278 points higher at 45,868 and Nifty was trading 75 points higher at 13,478.

Intraday, both indices touched all time highs today, with Sensex hitting 45,899 and Nifty touching 13,474 for the very first time.

9. 11 AM: Nifty technical outlook

9. 03 AM: Market outlook

"We feel markets have priced in all the positives (vaccine updates, high FII flows, etc) and now the upcoming domestic macroeconomic data viz. IIP, CPI and WPI would be critical for further directional move. Having said that, we reiterate our view to continue with the trend and avoid contrarian trades," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,909.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,640.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 December, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

In the currency market, the rupee surged by 30 paise to settle at 73.60 against the US dollar, buoyed by foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in domestic equities.

8.30 AM: Closing

Yesterday, Sensex and Nifty ended the session at record highs, backed by positive global cues, progress in Covid 19 vaccine, strong FIIs inflows and signs of economic recovery. Sensex ended 181 points higher at 45,608, Nifty closed 37 points higher at 13,392.

Intraday, both indices touched all time highs today, with Sensex hitting 45,742 and Nifty touching 13,435 for the very first time.