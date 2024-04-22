Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, Jio Financial, IREDA, Hindustan Copper shares see high NSE volumes

Vodafone Idea Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, IREDA, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Jio Financial Services (JFS), Nalco, Tata Steel and Suzlon Energy Ltd were some of the stocks that topped NSE volumes in Monday's trade. HDFC Bank led the turnover table, data on NSE-listed active stocks suggested.

Vodafone Idea shares fell 3.31 per cent to Rs 12.50 on NSE. The telecom stock saw 54,10,52,802 shares worth Rs 671 crore changing hands. The Vodafone Idea FPO was fully-subscribed on the third day of the bidding process, led by buying interest of institutional and HNI investors, data showed. The issue was subscribed 54 per cent at the end of Day 2.

It was followed by YES Bank, which saw 9,27,68,949 shares worth Rs 225 crore changing hands. This stock advanced 1.88 per cent to Rs 24,40. YES Bank shares were in news today after the bank converted warrants held by CA Basque into equity shares. Besides, the bank said it would receive Rs 284.21 crore tax refund pertaining to FY12 to FY14.

IREDA shares climbed 8.4 per cent to Rs 174.20, as 4,30,20,153 shares worth Rs 745 crore changed hands. This stock gained as net profit jumped 33 per cent to Rs 337.38 crore compared with Rs 253.62 crore in the same quarter last year.

Hindustan Copper shares rose 5.26 per cent to Rs 383.25, as 2,86,05,988 shares worth Rs 1,100 crore changed hands. ICICI Securities in a morning note suggested that copper prices have hit its highest level in two years amid supply concerns and growing prospects of Chinese demand.

Jio Financial Services shares were up 3.57 per cent at Rs 383.30 post its March quarter results. A total of 2,79,78,704 JFS shares worth Rs 1,065 crore changed hands.

Nalco Ltd recoded volume of 2,59,64,210 shares while Tata Steel registered volume of 2,02,10,393 shares. The two metals stocks gained up to 0.7 per cent.

Suzlon Energy shares advanced 2.29 per cent to Rs 40.25. For the March quarter, Anand Rathi expects Suzlon Energy to report an adjusted profit of Rs 262.20 crore, up 283 per cent. Sales are seen rising 52.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,581.70 crore. Ebitda margin is seen at 12.6 per cent against 15.9 per cent in December and 13.7 per cent in the same quarter last year.

NTPC, GAIL, NHPC, Jaiprakash Associates, PNB and Zomato are some other stocks on NSE that saw prise in both share price and volumes.

In turnover terms, HDFC Bank Ltd led the chart as Rs 1,576 crore worth bank shares changed hands. Nuvama suggested a target of Rs 1,760. While it sees long-term franchise value, it believes the short-term price performance would be driven by the consistency of quarterly earnings. It expects volatility in quarterly earnings would persist for some time.

JFS, Hindustan Copper, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Persistent Systems, Voltas and IREDA were some other stocks leading the turnover chart on NSE.