Wipro shares in news today on $500-mn contract win from a US firm

Shares of IT major Wipro are in news today after the firm said it has been awarded a $500-million deal by a leading US communication service provider over a period of five years. "Wipro shall provide managed services for some products and industry specific solutions," said the IT firm in a stock exchange filing.

Wipro shares ended 2.09% higher at Rs 461 in the previous session. Wipro shares have gained 15% in a year and fallen 3.42% this year.

The stock has a one-year beta of 0.2, indicating very low volatility during the period.

Market cap of Wipro climbed to Rs 2.41 lakh crore on BSE. Total 6.07 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27.81 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Wipro stands at 53.4, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. The IT stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, a and 150 day moving averages.

Wipro reported a 7.60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,858.20 crore compared with Rs 3,093.50 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations fell 4.23 per cent YoY to Rs 22,208.30 crore compared with Rs 23,190.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.