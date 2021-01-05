Wonderla Holidays share rises 8% as Hyderabad park to reopen from Jan 9

Shares of India's largest amusement park chain Wonderla Holidays rose 8% on Wednesday morning after the company announced that its theme park and resort in Hyderabad will reopen from January 9, 2021.

Wonderla Holidays stock opened at Rs 209.30, also its intraday low and later gained 2.58% to hit the day's high of Rs 214.90 against the last close of Rs 209.50. Wonderla Holidays stock has risen 3.42% in the last 2 days.

Wonderla Holidays share has risen 2.5% in the last one week and 2% year to date. Wonderla Holidays stock stands higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages. Wonderla Holidays share price has hit a 52 week high of Rs 260.15 and 52 week low of Rs 104.95.

Market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,193.40 in today's session. Wonderla Holidays stock price has risen 1.3% in a month.

"Wonderla will open its gates to the common public in Hyderabad starting 9th January. Visitors of all age groups can enjoy the park at Rs. 699 inclusive of GST, with access to all waterand dry/landrides.The theme park will be open every day during festive period from 9th to 17th January from 11 am onwards" the company that operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, said in a regulatory filing.

Wonderla also said that it was inviting 5,000 COVID-19 frontline workers from the state including their family members to the Hyderabad Park for a fun-filled day. The park will exclusively be open to them on 7th and 8th January 2021.

"The selected invitees will include doctors and nurses, attendees, ambulance drivers, police, bankers, delivery executives, teachers, journalists, etc," the filing added.

Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, said,"We received an overwhelming response from the public in Bangalore and Kochi which reinforced our confidence to reopen Wonderla Hyderabad. We will kick startour operations here by thanking our frontline heroes through COVID Warriors Days. As we move into the New Year, we look forward to offering COVID-19 warriors and the general public an opportunity to unwind and relax the Wonderla way, with the necessary precautions and safety measures in place."

