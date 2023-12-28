Yudiz Solutions shares jump 9% today; here's why

Shares of Yudiz Solutions Ltd surged more than 9 per cent during the trading session Thursday after the blockchain company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nirma University, based in Ahmedabad (Gujarat). The company informed about the same through an exchange filing on Wednesday.



The collaboration focuses on key areas such as big data analytics, AI, blockchain and others and aims to bridge the gap between industry practices and academic research, said the exchange filing. Yudiz Solutions seeks to align its expertise with rapid advancements in academia, it added.



Following the announcement, shares of Yudiz Solutions rose more than 9 per cent to Rs 151 on Thursday, before giving up its gains partially. The scrip was settled at Rs 138.35 in the previous trading session on Wednesday. The stock is down about 30 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 213.80.



Incorporated in 2012, Yudiz Solutions Limited is engaged in the business of providing IT solutions and consultancy services. Yudiz Solutions Limited is a digital transformation and technology services company. The company was listed at the bourses in August 2023 after the company raised 44.84 crore via its primary stake sale.



The company is engaged in the business of mobile app development, game development, blockchain, AR/ VR, web development, website design & development, website maintenance-Support, e-Commerce web apps and portal development, mobile app Prototype development, PC/mobile game development, digital marketing, white label product development and more.

