scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Zomato shares hit new record high; Here are the reasons pushing the stock up

Feedback

Zomato shares hit new record high; Here are the reasons pushing the stock up

Zomato rose more than 1.35 per cent to Rs 176.45 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitlaization of more than 1.55 lakh crore.

Zomato is also likely to reap benefits of Indian premier league (IPL) in the first quarter of FY25, other than the festive demand. Zomato is also likely to reap benefits of Indian premier league (IPL) in the first quarter of FY25, other than the festive demand.

Shares of Zomato Ltd hit an all-time high during the trading session on Tuesday as the market resumed for the last trading week of FY24, after the festival of Holi. The stock rose more than 1.35 per cent to Rs 176.45 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than 1.55 lakh crore.

Blinkit, the quick-commerce arm of Zomato, has hiked its delivery charges by Rs 11-35 in certain areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Higher delivery charges are expected to boost Zomato's topline and profitability, believe market experts.

"We hit our all time high orders, OPM (orders per minute), and almost every other metric on the board! Thank you for choosing us for your Holi needs," said Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit. Gulal (Holi colors), water balloons, white T-shirts, liquid detergents and sweets were among the most ordered things on the all quick commerce platforms.

Zomato is also likely to reap benefits of Indian premier league (IPL) in the first quarter of FY25, other than the festive demand. New-age internet stocks offer investors an opportunity to gain exposure to India's digital transformation and capitalize on the growth potential of the technology sector, say experts.

Brokerage firm Bernstein has an 'outperform' rating on Zomato with a target price of Rs 200 on the stock, while domestic broker Kotak Institutional Equities pegs the stock at Rs 190 with a 'buy' rating. JM Financial also has a 'buy' rating on Zomato, with a target price of Rs 200.

Related Articles

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 26, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Zomato Ltd
Zomato Ltd