Mark Mobius confirms his exit from Mobius Capital Partners, to focus on new projects in Dubai

Veteran investor Mark Mobius has announced that he is planning to step back from the investment firm Mobius Capital Partners marking an end to his 40-year-old career in asset management. Mobius Capital Partners was founded in 2018 by Mobius and his former Templeton colleagues Carlos von Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny. The fund had $250 million in assets under management as of February.

London-based Mobius Investment Trust will continue to be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP, a statement from the trust read on Friday. The fund's primary focus has been on developing regions, including China, India, Latin America, and frontier markets.

In a post on social media platform X, Mark Mobius wrote: "It’s been an incredible journey at @MobiusCap , where I witnessed its growth and success, going forward I will be shifting my focus and dedicating more time to exciting new projects in #Dubai, centered around #entrepreneurship investments and consulting. I also have two new books coming out soon so stay tuned for more updates."

Mobius was also among the first institutional investors to recognize Africa as a promising frontier market, establishing the Templeton Africa Fund in 2012.

Mobius has been very positive about India and its growth prospects in the coming years. In the past, India is the market to be in to reap higher returns on capital. He said that the country (India) is a land of opportunities and innovation, with the potential to play a pivotal role in the global financial arena.

He recently said the 30-share index Sensex at 100,000 within five years with a firm belief that the newly elected government will continue with reforms and business-friendly reforms.



Recently at the Morningstar Investment Conference, he said that people should get adjusted to the idea of 5 per cent US bond yield, that we saw recently. He believes that as long as these bonds are at 5 per cent, there's going to be a great sucking away from the stock market.

"So people have got to be ready for a correction along the way because a lot of people will look at the market say, Hey, why should I go into stocks when I can get 5 per cent for my money? However, I still believe that in the next five years, the Sensex will go up to 100,000," he told CNBC TV18.

He added that his India portfolio remains unchanged, and, that he is awaiting a hardware technology company to list on the bourses for him to make a bet on it.

Further to his optimism and enthusiasm for India, Mobius appreciated the PM Modi-led government. "I think the BJP probably is going to be the winner again in 2024. The BJP and PM Modi have done a terrific job in modernizing and are doing their best. I admire Modi as he is taking a tiger by the tail. India has different states, to unify them and keeping them together is a difficult task which he has undertaken well," Mobius said.

