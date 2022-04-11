Wall St update: Nasdaq slides over 1% as surging yields hit growth stocks

The Nasdaq fell more than 1% on Monday, leading Wall Street's main indexes lower, as rising bond yields weighed on megacap stocks such as Microsoft and Apple with investors on edge ahead of Tuesday's inflation data.

Shares of Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O and Nvidia Corp NVDA.O fell between 1.9% and 4.1% as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR climbed to 2.75% after touching a fresh three-year high earlier in the day. US/

The S&P 500 technology index .SPLRCT slid 1.9%, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors, while the Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX dropped 1%.

Market-leading growth and technology stocks, that were underpinned by record low interest rates, have come under pressure since late March on signals from the Federal Reserve that it will hike rates aggressively to control soaring inflation. Read full story

Data on Tuesday is expected to show U.S. consumer prices leapt to a fresh four-decade high of 8.5% in March, on a year-on-year basis, after hitting 7.9% in February, as the Ukraine conflict drives up energy costs.

"The problem for stocks to gain momentum right now is that it is really unclear where the peak in inflation is," Eric Merlis, managing director of global markets at Citizens Financial Group, said.

"If we thought the Fed had a handle on inflation and the war wasn't going to spill over anymore into Europe, you would see growth stocks rally pretty convincingly. But we're not there."

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O fell 2.1% after data showed China auto sales plunged in March, hurt by the country's curbs to rein in COVID-19 outbreaks. Read full story

Nvidia fell 4.0% after Baird downgraded the chipmaker. Chip stocks .SOX have been among the worst casualties of the tech sell-off, down 22% so far this year compared to the 13.5% decline in Nasdaq .IXIC.

Investors will also be focusing on the big U.S. banks, which kick off the first-quarter earnings season on Wednesday. They are expected to show a sharp decline in quarterly earnings from a year earlier. Read full story

However, the prospect of higher rates boosted financials, with the S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK rising 1.7%.

The S&P 500 value index .IVX, which includes banking and energy stocks, has outperformed its growth counterpart .IGX so far this year, with the former nearly flat, while the growth index is down 13%.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 52.55 points, or 0.15%, at 34,668.57, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 33.61 points, or 0.75%, at 4,454.67, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 146.94 points, or 1.07%, at 13,564.06.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N rose 2.8%, reversing all of its premarket losses after the social media company said Tesla boss Elon Musk rejected its offer to join the company's board. Read full story

Media and streaming firm Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD.O, formed from the $43 billion merger of Discovery Inc and assets of AT&T Inc T.N, rose 3.6% on the first day of trading. AT&T shares gained 5.0%. Read full story

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 205 new lows.

