7 IPOs and 13 listings: What’s coming after Bajaj Housing Finance’s big debut

In the SME segment, Osel Devices Ltd., Pelatro Ltd., and Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd. are launching their IPOs on September 16 and 17.

India’s primary market is set for an eventful third week of September, with seven new IPOs and 13 companies listing on the exchanges. 

Northern Arc Capital Ltd. and Arkade Developers Ltd. are among the key IPOs in the mainboard segment. Northern Arc Capital has set a price band of ₹249–263 per share, targeting ₹500 crore via fresh equity and ₹276 crore through an offer for sale. 

Meanwhile, Arkade Developers plans to raise ₹410 crore through a fresh issue priced between ₹121–128 per share.

In the SME segment, Osel Devices Ltd., Pelatro Ltd., and Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd. are launching their IPOs on September 16 and 17. These companies aim to raise between ₹24 crore and ₹65 crore. BikeWo GreenTech Ltd. and SD Retail Ltd. will follow later in the week with their own public issues.

As for listings, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Tolins Tyres Ltd., and Kross Ltd. are set to debut on September 16, with PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. following on September 17. 

Tolins Tyres, which saw its IPO oversubscribed 24 times, is expected to list with a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹30, a 13% increase over the issue price. Meanwhile, Kross, which had a strong response from institutional investors, saw its GMP drop to ₹24, reflecting a 10% premium over its issue price of ₹240 per share.

With a diverse range of IPOs and listings, September is shaping up to be a significant month for the capital markets, offering varied investment opportunities across sectors, including real estate, financial services, and specialty manufacturing. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 15, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
