Aditya Infotech shares deliver a stellar listing pop; stock debuts at 51% premium

Shares of Aditya Infotech delivered a stellar listing pop to the investors on debut on Tuesday, August 05 as the parent company of CP Plus cameras was listed at Rs 1,018 on BSE, a premium of 50.81 per cent over the issue price of Rs 675. Similarly, the stock was listed with a premium of 50.37 per cent on NSE at Rs 1,015 over the given issue price.

Each lot of Aditya Infotech shares, which was worth Rs 14,850 in the IPO, was worth Rs 22,396 on debut. Retail investors made a profit of Rs 7,546 per lot. HNI Investors made a profit of Rs 1,05,644 for 30 equity shares allotted to them

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium for Aditya Infotech shares rebounded amid the recovery in the broader markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 310-315 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 47 per cent to the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 300 when the issue was closed for bidding.

The IPO of Aditya Infotech was open for bidding between July 29 and July 31. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 640-675 per share with a lot size of 22 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,300 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 800 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a stellar 100.69 times, fetching bids worth Rs 76,280 crore and more than 40.16 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 133.21 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 72 times. The portions for retail investors and employees were subscribed 50.87 times and 8.5 times, respectively.

New Delhi-based Aditya Infotech manufactures and provides video security and surveillance products, solutions and services under 'CP Plus' brand name. It offers a diverse range of products including smart home IoT cameras, HD analog systems, advanced network cameras, body-worn and thermal cameras, as well as long-range IR cameras.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe it for long-term. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services were the book-running lead managers of the Aditya Infotech IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) served as the registrar for the issue.