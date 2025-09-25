Advance Agrolife to open IPO on September 30, price band set at Rs 95–100

Advance Agrolife Ltd has announced that its initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on September 30, 2025, and close on October 3, 2025. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 95 to Rs 100 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 shares and in multiples of 150 shares thereafter.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 19,285,720 shares. Proceeds from the issue, estimated at Rs 135 crore, will be utilised to fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2002, Advance Agrolife is an agrochemical company manufacturing a wide range of products supporting crop cultivation across major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops in India. As of March 31, 2025, the company held 410 generic registrations, including 380 formulation-grade and 30 technical-grade registrations. Its portfolio includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, micro-nutrient fertilizers, and biofertilizers.

The company manufactures technical-grade (raw active ingredients) and formulation-grade (finished products) agrochemicals through integrated facilities. Formulation products are available in various forms, including water-dispersible granules, suspension concentrates, emulsifiable concentrates, capsule suspensions, and wettable powders.

Advance Agrolife sells its products domestically through B2B channels in 19 states and two union territories and exports to seven countries, including the UAE, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, Egypt, Kenya and Nepal. Key corporate clients include DCM Shriram, IFFCO MC Crop Science, Indogulf Cropsciences, Mankind Agritech, HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers and ULink AgriTech.

The company reported revenues of Rs 502.2 crore in FY25, up from Rs 397.8 crore in FY23, while net profit stood at Rs 25.6 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 14.8 crore in FY23. Choice Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, and Kfintech Technologies is the registrar of the IPO.

The offer follows the book-building route, with up to 50 per cent allocated to qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent to non-institutional bidders and 35 per cent to retail investors.