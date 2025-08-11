All Times Plastics IPO booked 4x on day 3 so far; check the latest GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of All Time Plastics continued a decent response from the investors during the third and final day of the bidding process from all the categories of the investors. The issue was overall booked over 30 per cent on day one and was full subscribed on day two.

Advertisement

Related Articles

All Time Plastics, a Mumbai-based company specialising in plastic houseware products, has launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the price band of Rs 260-275 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum of 54 shares. The company plans to raise Rs 400.60 crore through this IPO, including a fresh issuance and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 43,85,562 equity shares worth Rs 120.60 crore.

According to the data, the investors made bids for 4,20,50,880 equity shares, or 3.99 times, compared to the 1,05,46,297 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.30 pm on Monday, August 11, 2025. The three day bidding for the issue, which kicked off on Thursday, August 07, shall concludes today.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 3.74 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 5.62 times. The portion for employees was booked 6.22 times. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw bids for 3.15 times as of the same time.



Advertisement

Founded in 1971, All Time Plastics manufactures consumerware primarily for B2B clients, while also offering products under its own brand, 'All Time Branded Products,' for B2C customers. The company's strategic location and established client relationships are key advantages. However, concerns about reliance on top customers and competition from unorganised sectors remain. For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs 47.29 crore and revenue of Rs 559.24 crore, compared to Rs 44.79 crore profit and Rs 515.88 crore revenue the previous year.

At the current IPO valuation, All Time Plastics is expected to command a market capitalisation of Rs 1,801 crore. The company raised Rs 119.9 crore from 12 institutional investors through an allocation of 43.6 lakh shares at Rs 275 each. The IPO has reserved 50% of its net offer for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 35% for retail investors.

Advertisement

Experts generally view the IPO positively, recommending subscription due to the company's strong client demand and sound financials. However, they advise caution due to potential risks like increasing raw material costs. In the grey market, All Time Plastics is commanding a premium of Rs 9-10 per share, indicating muted possible listing gains.

Going ahead, ATPL is expanding its existing Manekpur capacity from 4,000 TPA in FY25 to 16,500/22,500 TPA in FY26E/FY27E respectively, said SBI Securities. It is also expected to repay debt of Rs 143 crore from the fresh issue proceeds, which shall aid in saving on interest costs and boost profitability. We recommend investors to 'subscribe' the issue at cut-off price, it added.



All Time Plastics stands at the intersection of strong industry growth and evolving global consumption trends. With its established export presence, diversified product range, and focus on sustainable manufacturing, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on both domestic and international opportunities, Reliance Securities with a 'subscribe' rating.



The IPO is led by Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors, with Kfin Technologies as the registrar. The company's shares are expected to list on both the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set for August 14. Key dates for investors include the IPO opening on August 11 and closing on August 14.