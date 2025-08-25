Amanta Healthcare IPO to open on Sept 1; check price band, issue size & more

Amanta Healthcare is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 1, 2025, with a price band between Rs 120 and Rs 126 per share. The subscription period will close on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Investors can participate with a lot size of 119 shares. The company is looking to raise a total of Rs 126 crore via IPO route.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares, with allocations for qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional investors, and retail investors set at 50%, 15%, and 35%, respectively. Beeline Capital Advisors is the lead manager, and MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar.

Amanta Healthcare aims to use the funds primarily for capital expenditures, focusing on construction and equipment purchase for two new manufacturing lines at its Hariyala site. Specifically, Rs 70 crore is allocated for the SteriPort line and Rs 30.13 crore for the SVP line. The remaining proceeds will address general corporate purposes. This strategic expansion is intended to bolster the company's production capabilities in large and small volume parenterals and related medical devices.

Amanta's revenue recently dipped 2% to Rs 274.7 crore, but EBITDA increased by 3.8% to Rs 59.7 crore, with margins expanding by 122 basis points to 21.72%. These metrics indicate a resilient financial performance despite revenue challenges. Amanta specialises in manufacturing fluid therapy solutions, formulations, and various medical devices across six therapeutic segments.

The basis of share allotment for the IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 4, 2025. Refunds will be initiated on Friday, September 5, and shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts the same day. The company's shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Despite a challenging revenue environment, Amanta Healthcare has maintained its profitability with strategic expansions. This move is anticipated to enhance its competitive positioning in the pharmaceutical sector. The IPO has drawn keen interest from potential investors, given the detailed plans for fund utilisation.