Augmont Enterprises IPO to open on August 21; check price band, issue size, latest GMP, & more

The offer for sale size (OFS) has been increased from Rs 180 crore, while there has been no change in the fresh issue component between the red herring prospectus and the draft red herring prospectus. Augmont Enterprises had filed its draft papers in September 2025, which were subsequently approved by SEBI in January 2026.

Shares worth up to Rs 4 crore have been reserved for employees. Half of the net offer size, excluding the employees' portion, has been allocated to qualified institutional buyers, while 35 per cent has been set aside for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

The minimum bid has been fixed at 19 equity shares, and bids can be placed in multiples of 19 shares thereafter. Based on the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors will be Rs 14,972, while the maximum investment will be Rs 1,94,636.

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Augmont Enterprises operates across multiple segments of the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and facilitating gold-backed financial services.

It operates through two business verticals: enterprise sales through the Augmont SPOT platform and international sales, and consumer-focused offerings through the Augmont Gold For All platform and offline channels.

The company said it will use Rs 465 crore of the net offer proceeds towards future working capital requirements, including the procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory and funding advance margin requirements for inventory procurement. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

For the year ended March 2026, Augmont Enterprises reported a 53.3 per cent rise in profit to Rs 348.3 crore from Rs 227.2 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 42.2 per cent to Rs 94,186.2 crore from Rs 66,230.8 crore.

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Nuvama Wealth Management, Intensive Fiscal Services, JM Financial and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the merchant bankers to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar. The company's shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.