CMR Green Energy IPO allotment: What are your odds of getting shares; check here

CMR Green Technologies is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, June 08. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, June 09. The metal scrap recycler saw a strong response from the investors during the bidding process, one of the best in recent times.

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The IPO of CMR Green Technologies was open for subscription between June 03 and June 05. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 182-192 per share with a lot size of 78 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 631 crore from its IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 3,28,58,323 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 127.04 times, fetching more than 33.77 lakh applications, attracting bids over Rs 56,200 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 270.46 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 172.35 times. The allocation for retail investors and employees were subscribed 27.03 times and 18.53 times, respectively.

Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of CMR Green Technologies

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Big HNI category: 1 investors out of 32 investors will get 1,092 1shares (Probability: 3.13 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investors out of 132 investors will get 1,092 shares (Probability: 0.75 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 20 investors will get 78 shares. (Probability: 5 per cent)

The grey market premium (GMP) of CMR Green Technologies has seen a mild correction despite getting bumper bidding, thanks to fragile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 69-70 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 35-36 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 72-75 apiece earlier.

CMR Green Technologies, based in Faridabad, is engaged in the recycling of non-ferrous metals and is a leading player in the secondary aluminium segment. It specializes in manufacturing aluminium and zinc die-casting alloys, along with recycled aluminium alloys, zinc alloy ingots, and furnace-ready scrap comprising stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead, and magnesium, among other metals.

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Equirus Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and ICICI Securities managed the IPO as the book-running lead managers. KFin Technologies serves as the registrar to the issue. The refund process for unsuccessful applicants is scheduled for June 9, while the company's shares are expected to make their stock market debut on June 10 on both the BSE and NSE.

