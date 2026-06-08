OpenAI eyes ChatGPT Superapp ahead of IPO push

OpenAI is reportedly planning a major ChatGPT app overhaul, bringing expanded capabilities into a single interface. According to a Financial Times report, the company may bring a ChatGPT “Superapp” that may include its coding tools and AI agents. This new app could also help OpenAI generate higher revenue through subscriptions and make it more attractive to investors before its stock market listing.

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The plan comes when OpenAI is making broader changes to its business and internal structure, not just updating ChatGPT. The company is reportedly reshuffling teams, priorities, and resources across the company. It is scaling its efforts towards businesses and enterprises, as they typically pay more for AI services than individual consumers.

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ChatGPT Superapp: What to expect

With the Superapp, OpenAI wants to make ChatGPT a broader platform, with Codex, its AI coding tool, being at the centre of development, making coding features a bigger part of the ChatGPT experience. The company may also revamp the app's layout and user experience to highlight more features beyond simple chat.

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The app may also showcase new prompts and features such as suggested actions, shortcuts, or new specific tools. The Superapp may also encourage users to write and debug code, create images, and access third-party services through integrations. The report further highlighted that these changes may start to reflect in the coming weeks through updates to ChatGPT's web and mobile apps.

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Enterprise users are becoming increasingly important to OpenAI's growth. The FT reported that 2 million businesses account for roughly 40% of the company's revenue, with that contribution expected to rise to half of total revenue by the end of the year. Most Codex users are also paying customers.

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In addition, the company is also planning for a confidential U.S. IPO filing this year. Therefore, OpenAI will reportedly make a stronger push to expand ChatGPT beyond a traditional chatbot.