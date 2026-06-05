This AI stock might be showing nearly 90% fall; here is why

An artificial intelligence (AI)-focused company, E2E Networks Ltd, was last seen trading 4.98 per cent higher at Rs 452.90 in Friday's session on NSE. Despite the gain, the stock may have been showing a decline of 89.50 per cent on some trading apps and platforms.

The reason behind this apparent decline is the sub-division, or stock split, of its equity shares in a 1:10 ratio, with June 5 (today) being the record date.

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Last month, E2E Networks, one of India's early CloudGPU infrastructure providers and among the earliest NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCPs) in India, said it continues to expand its position as a provider of an enterprise-ready Sovereign AI CloudGPU platform -- TIR, designed for large-scale training and inference workloads.

E2E Networks added that it is aggressively expanding advanced accelerated computing infrastructure, including next-generation GPU clusters built on NVIDIA architectures, including Hopper and Blackwell-based systems.

The Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T)-backed company highlighted that its AI infrastructure is built on high-performance reference architectures featuring InfiniBand and high-speed networking to maximise compute efficiency for training and deploying large-scale AI models.

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"With the deployment of NVIDIA B200 infrastructure, E2E is taking another significant step toward building one of the most advanced AI cloud platforms in India," said Tarun Dua. "The Blackwell architecture unlocks a new era of accelerated computing, enabling organisations to innovate faster, train larger AI models, and deploy production-grade AI applications with significantly improved efficiency and performance."

The deployed B200 cluster is built on E2E's TIR AI/ML Platform, enabling seamless access to high-performance GPU computing through simplified deployment workflows. The platform enables users to rapidly provision AI infrastructure for large-scale model training, fine-tuning, inference, and large-scale AI production deployments without operational complexity.

Further, Dua added, "Our focus is not only on delivering raw compute power, but also on democratising access to advanced AI infrastructure. Through TIR AI/ML Platform, enterprises and developers can leverage Blackwell-powered computing capabilities with security, compliance, high performance, scalability, and operational simplicity, backed by a team with deep experience in building and operating AI infrastructure at scale."