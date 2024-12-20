DAM Capital, Transrail Lighting, Mamata Machinery IPO: Day 2 subscription & GMPs for 5 issues

It is raining IPOs at Dalal Street as five issues- DAM Capital Advisors, Mamata Machinery, Concord Enviro, Transrail Lighting and Sanathan Textiles- which opened for bidding on Thursday, December 19, are eyeing to cumulatively raise more than Rs 2,900 crore. All five issues will conclude on Monday, December 23. Here's their Day 2 subscription status and GMPs for these five IPOs:

Mamata Machinery IPO

Ahmedabad-based Mamata Machinery is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 230-243 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 61 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 179.30 crore, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 73,82,340 equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 14,41,97,839 equity shares, or 27.85 times, compared to the 51,78,227 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.20 pm on Friday, December 20. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 260, suggesting a more than 100 per cent listing pop for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 39.31 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 33.98 times. Portion for employees was booked 43.99 times and the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 2.81 times as of the time.



DAM Capital Advisors IPO

Mumbai-based DAM Capital Advisors is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 260-283 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 53 shares and its multiples. It is looking to raise Rs 840.25 crore, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,96,90,900 equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 10,13,55,398 equity shares, or 4.87 times, compared to the 2,08,04,632 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.20 pm on Friday, December 20. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 170, suggesting a more than 60 per cent listing pop for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 6.68 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 7.05 times. Portion for employees was booked 9.94 times. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked only 2 per cent as of the time.



Transrail Lighting IPO

Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 410-432 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 34 shares and its multiples. It is looking to raise Rs 838.91 crore, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,01,60,000 equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 5,27,80,206 equity shares, or 3.79 times, compared to the 1,39,16,742 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.25 pm on Friday, December 20. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 185-190, suggesting a more than 43-45 per cent listing pop for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 5.22 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 4.63 times. Portion for employees was booked 1.14 times. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 86 per cent as of the same time.



Concord Enviro Systems IPO

Mumbai-based Concord Enviro Systems is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 665-701 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 21 shares and its multiples. It is looking to raise Rs 500.33 crore, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46,40,888 equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 48,54,192 equity shares, or 97 per cent, compared to the 50,15,356 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.25 pm on Friday, December 20. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 70, suggesting a listing pop of about 10 per cent for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 1.63 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 65 times. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was yet to see any bids for as of the same time.



Sanathan Textiles IPO

Silvassa-based Sanathan Textiles is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 305-321 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 46 shares and its multiples. It is looking to raise Rs 550 crore, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46,72,898 equity shares worth Rs 150 crore.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 1,18,09,258 equity shares, or 94 per cent, compared to the 1,26,22,950 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.30 pm on Friday, December 20. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 65-70, suggesting a 20-22 per cent listing pop for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 1.51 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 84 per cent. On the other hand, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was yet to see any bids for as of the same time.