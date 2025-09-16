GK Energy IPO to open on September 19: Check price band, issue size & more

GK Energy is launching its initial public offering on 19 September 2025, closing on 23 September. The IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale of 42 lakh shares by promoters, aggregating to Rs 64 crore. The price band is set at Rs 145 to Rs 153 per share.\

The minimum bid is 98 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,994 at the upper end. Allotment will be finalised on 24 September, with listing on BSE and NSE scheduled for 26 September. IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers. The issue reserves 50% for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 35% for retail investors.

Promoter Gopal Rajaram Kabra will offer 40 lakh shares, while Mehul Ajit Shah will sell 2 lakh shares in the offer-for-sale. The company has raised Rs 100 crore from Valuequest, 360 One, and Kotak AIF in the pre-IPO anchor placement by allotting 65.36 lakh shares at Rs 153 each. Anchor bidding opens on 18 September.

GK Energy, based in Pune, is a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and commissioning services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems. The company delivers end-to-end solutions including survey, design, supply, assembly, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance. It also undertakes EPC projects for water storage and distribution facilities, contributing to initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to Rs 422.4 crore, are mainly allocated for long-term working capital, with the remainder for general corporate purposes.

