Glass Wall Systems IPO opens on Sept 08; check price band, issue size and other key details

The company said the net proceeds from the issue will be used towards funding capital expenditure for setting up a glass processing unit, or GPU Project, as part of its planned backward integration at its Vile Bhagad Facility, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The allotment of the Glass Wall Systems IPO will be finalised on Friday, 11 September. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and the BSE. IIFL Capital Services Ltd. will act as the book running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the registrar.

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Established in 2010, Glass Wall Systems (India) Limited provides façade solutions and fenestration services across India and international markets, including the United States and Australia. The company said it had successfully executed more than 150 projects as of March 31, 2025, backed by more than two decades of industry experience.

Its clientele includes real estate developers, contractors, hospitals, airport authorities and corporates across commercial, residential and institutional developments. Its key projects in India include The Capital, Kohinoor Square, Bagmane Rio and Lodha World One. In overseas markets, it has undertaken projects such as Jackson Avenue, 1400 South Wabash, Spark GTIC and Harper Court in the U.S., along with Project Dove in Australia.

Glass Wall Systems' IPO will open on 8 September at a price band of Rs 172 to Rs 182 per share, with the proceeds earmarked for a new glass processing unit and general corporate purposes, while the shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE after allotment on 11 September.