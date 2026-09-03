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Glass Wall Systems IPO opens on Sept 08; check price band, issue size and other key details

Glass Wall Systems IPO opens on Sept 08; check price band, issue size and other key details

The IPO of Glass Wall Systems will open for subscription on Tuesday, 8 September, and close on Thursday, 10 September.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 1:06 PM IST
Glass Wall Systems IPO opens on Sept 08; check price band, issue size and other key detailsEstablished in 2010, Glass Wall Systems (India) Limited provides façade solutions and fenestration services across India and international markets, i

Glass Wall Systems has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering. The IPO has been priced at Rs 172 to Rs 182 per share, with a face value of Rs 2. The book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 60 crores and an offer for sale of up to 367.89 crore equity shares.

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The IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, 8 September, and close on Thursday, 10 September. Shares have been reserved across investor categories, with Qualified Institutional Buyers eligible for not more than 50 per cent of the offer, retail investors allocated not less than 35 per cent, and Non-Institutional Investors entitled to not less than 15 per cent.

The company said the net proceeds from the issue will be used towards funding capital expenditure for setting up a glass processing unit, or GPU Project, as part of its planned backward integration at its Vile Bhagad Facility, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The allotment of the Glass Wall Systems IPO will be finalised on Friday, 11 September. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and the BSE. IIFL Capital Services Ltd. will act as the book running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the registrar.

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Established in 2010, Glass Wall Systems (India) Limited provides façade solutions and fenestration services across India and international markets, including the United States and Australia. The company said it had successfully executed more than 150 projects as of March 31, 2025, backed by more than two decades of industry experience.

Its clientele includes real estate developers, contractors, hospitals, airport authorities and corporates across commercial, residential and institutional developments. Its key projects in India include The Capital, Kohinoor Square, Bagmane Rio and Lodha World One. In overseas markets, it has undertaken projects such as Jackson Avenue, 1400 South Wabash, Spark GTIC and Harper Court in the U.S., along with Project Dove in Australia.

Glass Wall Systems' IPO will open on 8 September at a price band of Rs 172 to Rs 182 per share, with the proceeds earmarked for a new glass processing unit and general corporate purposes, while the shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE after allotment on 11 September.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 1:06 PM IST
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