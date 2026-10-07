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HD Fire Protect IPO opens on October 13; check price band, issue size & key details

HD Fire Protect IPO opens on October 13; check price band, issue size & key details

Mumbai-based HD Fire Protect will open its IPO for subscription on October 13 and close on October 15, while anchor investor bidding will open on October 12.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 11:12 AM IST
HD Fire Protect IPO opens on October 13; check price band, issue size & key detailsHD Fire Protect operates two manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and makes fire protection products and systems using water, foam and gas-based suppression technologies.

Mumbai-based HD Fire Protect, which manufactures fire protection equipment and systems, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 258-Rs 271 per equity share. The public issue will open for subscription on October 13 and close on October 15, while anchor investor bidding will open on October 12.

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Investors can bid for a minimum of 55 shares and in multiples of 55 thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, the offer is valued at Rs 712.13 crore, and HD Fire Protect is expected to have a post-listing market capitalisation of Rs 4,748.73 crore.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 2.62 crore equity shares by promoter shareholders Harish Narshi Dharamshi and his wife Kusum Dharamshi. As there is no fresh issue of shares, HD Fire Protect will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. The offer is aimed at providing an exit opportunity to the selling shareholders and facilitating the listing of the company's equity shares.

Of the total shares on offer, 50 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors. The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in September 2025 and received regulatory approval for the IPO in January 2026.

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HD Fire Protect operates two manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and makes fire protection products and systems using water, foam and gas-based suppression technologies. In fiscal 2026, it supplied its products and systems to 2,066 customers across India and overseas markets. Domestic customers accounted for 65 per cent of its business, while international markets contributed the remaining 35 per cent.

For the quarter ended June 2026, the company reported a profit of Rs 23.8 crore and revenue of Rs 109 crore. For the financial year ended March 2026, its profit rose 6.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 116.8 crore, while revenue increased 13 per cent to Rs 489.3 crore from the previous year.

Ambit, Anand Rathi Advisors and IIFL Capital Services are the merchant bankers to the issue. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on October 16, with the company's shares likely to list on the BSE and NSE on October 21.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 11:12 AM IST
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