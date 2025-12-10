Vidya Wires IPO shares make a flat market debut; stock lists on the issue price

Shares of Vidya Wires made a flat stock market debut on Wednesday, December 10, as the diversified wire manufacturer settled at Rs 52.13on BSE, a miniscule premium of 0.25 per cent over its issue price of Rs 52 apiece. Similarly, the stock is set to begin its maiden trading session on the issue price itself on NSE.

Listing of Vidya Wires has been much below the expected lines. Ahead of its debut, shares of Vidya Wires were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 4 apeice in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 7-8 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 5.5-6 during the bidding period.

The IPO of Vidya Wires was open for subscription between December 03 and December 05. It offered shares in the price band of Rs 48-52 per share with a lot size of 288 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 300.01 crore via IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of 5,26,92,307 shares worth Rs 274 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) up to 50,01,000 shares worth 26.01 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 26.59 times, attracting bids nearly Rs 6,000 crore through over 18.35 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 5.12 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 51.98 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 27.86 times during the three-day bidding process.

Incorporated in 1981, Anand, Gujarat-based Vidya Wires is engaged in manufacturing copper and aluminum wires. It manufactures winding and conductivity products for various industries, including precision-engineered wires, copper strips, conductors, busbars, specialized winding wires, PV ribbons, and aluminum paper-covered strips.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the Vidya Wires IPO, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-run, Pantomath Capital Advisors and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities served as the book running lead managers for the Vidya Wires IPO and MUFG Intime India was the registrar of the issue.