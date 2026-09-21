Hero Motors IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMP

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Hero Motors IPO:

Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investors out of 2 investors will get 2,492 shares (Probability: 50 per cent)

Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investors out of 13 investors will get 2,492 shares (Probability: 7.69 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investors out of 7 investors will get 178 shares (Probability: 14.29 per cent)



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Hero Motors IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Hero Motors IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘HEROMOTORS’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Hero Motors IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Hero Motors Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of Hero Motors was sold in the price band of Rs 79-84 apiece between September 16 and September 18. It sold the issue with a lot size of 178 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 1,000 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of more than 6.66 times, fetching nearly 16.26 lakh applications and bids for more than Rs 4,900 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 9.86 times, while the portion for retail investors was subscribed 8.23 times. The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 1.49 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the muted subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Hero Motors has seen a sharp correction. Last heard, Hero Motors IPO was not commanding any GMP, suggesting a weak listing for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 19-22 range before the bidding kicked-off.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, ICICI Securities and JM Financial Ltd are the book running lead managers for the Hero Motors IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Tuesday, September 22. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on Wednesday, September 23.