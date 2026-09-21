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Hero Motors IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMP

Hero Motors IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMP

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Hero Motors IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on Kfin Technologies, NSE and BSE, latest GMP and listing date.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 8:42 AM IST
Hero Motors IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMPThe IPO of Hero Motors was sold in the price band of Rs 79-84 apiece between September 16 and September 18 to raise Rs 1,000 crore.

Hero Motors, the auto-ancillary player, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Monday, September 21. The investors applying for the issue may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

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What are the odds of getting shares or allotment odds in the Hero Motors IPO?

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Hero Motors IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investors out of 2 investors will get 2,492 shares (Probability: 50 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investors out of 13 investors will get 2,492 shares (Probability: 7.69 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investors out of 7 investors will get 178 shares (Probability: 14.29 per cent)


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Hero Motors IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Hero Motors IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page 
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘HEROMOTORS’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Hero Motors IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Hero Motors Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


To recall, the IPO of Hero Motors was sold in the price band of Rs 79-84 apiece between September 16 and September 18. It sold the issue with a lot size of 178 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 1,000 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of more than 6.66 times, fetching nearly 16.26 lakh applications and bids for more than Rs 4,900 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 9.86 times, while the portion for retail investors was subscribed 8.23 times. The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 1.49 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the muted subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Hero Motors has seen a sharp correction. Last heard, Hero Motors IPO was not commanding any GMP, suggesting a weak listing for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 19-22 range before the bidding kicked-off.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, ICICI Securities and JM Financial Ltd are the book running lead managers for the Hero Motors IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Tuesday, September 22. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on Wednesday, September 23.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 8:42 AM IST
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