SS Retail IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMP

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the SS Retail IPO:

Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investors out of 34 investors will get 490 shares (Probability: 2.95 per cent)

Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investors out of 119 investors will get 490 shares (Probability: 0.84 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investors out of 34 investors will get 35 shares (Probability: 2.95 per cent)



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of SS Retail IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Hero Motors IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘SSRETAIL’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Hero Motors IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select SS Retail Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of SS Retail was sold in the price band of Rs 403-424 apiece between September 16 and September 18. It sold the issue with a lot size of 35 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 500 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a solid more than 103.30 times, fetching nearly 40.98 lakh applications and bids for over Rs 38,000 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of a whopping 203.61 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 143.32 times. The allocation for retail investors was booked 36.36 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription figures, the grey market premium (GMP) of SS Retail has seen a sharp rise. Last heard, SS Retail IPO was a GMP of Rs 145-150 per share, suggesting a listing gain of around 34-35 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 90-120 range before the bidding period.

Anand Rathi Advisors and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd are the book running lead managers for the Hero Motors IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Tuesday, September 22. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE Ltd on Wednesday, September 23.