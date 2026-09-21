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SS Retail IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMP

SS Retail IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMP

KFINTECH909.20(2.24%)

SS Retail IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on Kfin Technologies, NSE and BSE, latest GMP and listing date.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 9:38 AM IST
SS Retail IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMPThe IPO of SS Retail was sold in the price band of Rs 403-424 apiece between September 16 and September 18 to raise a total of Rs 500 crore.

SS Retail, the mobile and electronics retailers, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Monday, September 21. The bidders applying for the issue may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

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What are the odds of getting shares or allotment odds in the SS Retail IPO?

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the SS Retail IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investors out of 34 investors will get 490 shares (Probability: 2.95 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investors out of 119 investors will get 490 shares (Probability: 0.84 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investors out of 34 investors will get 35 shares (Probability: 2.95 per cent)


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of SS Retail IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Hero Motors IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘SSRETAIL’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Hero Motors IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select SS Retail Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


To recall, the IPO of SS Retail was sold in the price band of Rs 403-424 apiece between September 16 and September 18. It sold the issue with a lot size of 35 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 500 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a solid more than 103.30 times, fetching nearly 40.98 lakh applications and bids for over Rs 38,000 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of a whopping 203.61 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 143.32 times. The allocation for retail investors was booked 36.36 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription figures, the grey market premium (GMP) of SS Retail has seen a sharp rise. Last heard, SS Retail IPO was a GMP of Rs 145-150 per share, suggesting a listing gain of around 34-35 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 90-120 range before the bidding period.

Anand Rathi Advisors and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd are the book running lead managers for the Hero Motors IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Tuesday, September 22. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE Ltd on Wednesday, September 23.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 9:38 AM IST
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