Laxmi India Finance shares disappoint at debut; stock lists at 14% discount

Shares of Laxmi India Finance disappointed the investors on its debut on Tuesday, August 05 as the non-banking finance company was listed at Rs 136 on BSE, a discount of 13.92 per cent over the issue price of Rs 158. Similarly, the stock was listed with a discount of 12.96 per cent on NSE at Rs 137.52 over the given issue price.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Each lot of Laxmi India Finance shares, which was worth Rs 14,852 in the IPO, was worth Rs 12,784 on debut. Retail investors made a loss of Rs 2,068 per lot. HNI Investors made a loss of Rs 28,952 for 1,316 equity shares allotted to them.

Last heard, the grey market premium (GMP) for Laxmi India Finance nearly doubled to Rs 3 per share from Rs 1.5 a day earlier. The latest GMP signal a flat listing, just 2 per cent premium for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 15-18 apiece, before the issue has opened for bidding.

The IPO of Laxmi India Finance was open for bidding between July 29 and July 31. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 150-158 per share with a lot size of 94 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 254.26 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 165.17 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 89.09 crore.

Advertisement

The issue was overall subscribed only 1.84 times, fetching more than 1.15 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 1.30 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 1.84 times. The portions for retail investors and employees were subscribed 2.22 times and 1.57 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 1996, Laxmi India Finance is engaged in the business of offering MSME loans, vehicle loans, construction loans, and other lending products, supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, with over 80 per cent of MSME loans qualifying as priority sector lending.

Brokerage firms has a mixed view on this issue. PL Capital Markets is the book-running lead manager of the Laxmi India Finance IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue.