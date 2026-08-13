Navi mulls for Rs 3,000 crore IPO; Sachin Bansal's fintech firm eyes $2 billion valuation

Fintech startup Navi is preparing to formally begin the process for an initial public offering (IPO) in India and is looking to raise as much as Rs 3,000 crore ($315 million), suggest a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, founded by former Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, has appointed JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs Group and JP Morgan as advisers for the offering, according to the report.
The IPO is expected to consist of a primary share sale, with no secondary offering by existing shareholders, the people told Bloomberg. Navi is seeking a valuation of as much as $2 billion and is targeting to file its prospectus by December, though the people said deliberations are ongoing and details such as the size, valuation and timing of the IPO could still change.