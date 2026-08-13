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Google Fitbit Air launching in India this October: Features and specifications confirmed

Google Fitbit Air launching in India this October: Features and specifications confirmed

Google is bringing its first screenless Fitbit tracker to India, giving you a new way to track everyday wellness without relying on a conventional smartwatch display.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 2:59 PM IST
Google Fitbit Air launching in India this October: Features and specifications confirmed Google Fitbit Air brings a screenless approach to everyday fitness and wellness tracking.

On Thursday, August 13, 2026, Google announced that the Fitbit Air will be available in India starting in October 2026, expanding on its recent launch in select global markets. As Google’s inaugural screen-less fitness tracker, it brings a novel, display-free alternative to the wearable market in India. 

By omitting a conventional screen, the device aims to deliver an ultra-lightweight, comfortable form factor that fits seamlessly into everyday wear without the bulk or distraction of a traditional smartwatch.

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Google Fitbit Air: Key Details

The Fitbit Air represents Google’s latest addition to its expanding health and fitness portfolio. The device intentionally moves away from traditional smartwatch screens, foregoing a display entirely to offer a discreet, non-intrusive health tracking experience. 

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It focuses on continuous background data collection, gathering essential metric data silently throughout the day and night while syncing effortlessly with the companion smartphone app.

Designed for Distraction-Free Tracking

Tailored for users who want to follow their health and wellness goals without constant digital interruptions or screen notifications, the Fitbit Air prioritises seamless monitoring. 

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Without a screen demanding constant attention or glowing during sleep, users can focus entirely on their daily routines and fitness targets while still receiving comprehensive health insights, trend analysis, and activity summaries directly within the app.

Although Google has confirmed the device's launch in India for later this year, region-specific specifications and features remain unannounced, with more details expected closer to the release. Local pricing, exact availability dates, and potential bundled services are anticipated to be revealed in upcoming official updates prior to October.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 1:42 PM IST
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