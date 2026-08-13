Lenskart Solutions shares hit record high; check price targets, analyst view

The price targets available for 10 of these brokerages are Rs 800, Rs 715, Rs 725, Rs 715, Rs 690, Rs 715, Rs 680, Rs 705, Rs 585 and Rs 662, respectively.

What technical analyst says

Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe, said Lenskart's daily charts show a sustained uptrend, characterised by higher highs and higher lows.

He noted that the stock was trading above its key short- and medium-term moving averages, with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at Rs 565.83 and the 50-day SMA at Rs 537.75.

"Existing shareholders benefit from an overarching trend that remains firmly intact, with price action continuing to hold strong above key short- and medium-term moving averages," Jain said.

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He added that investors considering fresh positions could watch for pullbacks towards immediate support zones around the short-term moving-average levels instead of chasing sharp rallies.

Lenskart Q1 results

Lenskart reported a 269.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the holding company to Rs 221.84 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 60.08 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 43.26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,714.18 crore from Rs 1,894.46 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA increased 61.3 per cent YoY to Rs 589 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) margin expanded to 8.4 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 4% a year earlier, an improvement of 443 basis points (bps).

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Lenskart's Gold active membership base stood at 93.5 lakh during the quarter. Gold subscription fees rose 57.4 per cent YoY to Rs 66 crore.

The company added 132 net new stores in Q1 FY27, compared with 83 stores in the corresponding quarter last year, taking its total active store count to 3,459.

In India, Lenskart added 116 net new stores, including 83 in Tier 2-plus cities, and entered 50 new cities during the quarter.

International business

Revenue from Lenskart's international segment increased 38 per cent YoY to Rs 1,203 crore in Q1 FY27. On a constant-currency basis, growth was around 29 per cent YoY.

The company said the international business recorded broad-based growth across Japan, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other markets. It added 16 net new international stores during the quarter, taking its international store count to 734 from 718.

Lenskart also said the international segment benefited from favourable currency movements during the quarter.