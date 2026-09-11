NSE IPO to take 2026 IPO fundraising past Rs 1 lakh crore, 3rd year in a row, 4th overall

NSE's second biggest IPO on Dalal Street, along with the ongoing issues, if subscribed fully, would take the fundraising above Rs 1 lakh crore mark. This would be against Rs 1,75,914.29 crore fundraising in 2025, Rs 1,59,783.76 crore garnering in 2024 and Rs 1,18,723.17 fetching in 2021, as per PRIME Database.

Earlier this week, six IPOs opened on September 9, the first time in nearly three decades. Data showed IPO market has been buzzing with 23 IPOs in August, 12 in July and seven in June.

NSE's IPO will open on September 17. It is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) for sale of 12,64,36,550 equity shares by its existing selling shareholders, representing nearly 5.11 per cent stake of the company. At the upper end of the price band, selling shareholders are eyeing a total of Rs 22.568.92 crore from the stake sale. NSE will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

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As per PRIME Database, there are 159 comapnies, which have obtained SEBI approval but have not announced opening dates of their issues. This included Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which is believed to begin investor outreach for its initial public offering (IPO) as early as next week, as per Bloomberg. According to the report, the company plans to hold meetings with investors across the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and the Middle East. Jio Platforms is anticipated to be the largest IPO to hit the market ever.